Irish teams to skip European Championships

The Irish Ladies Golf Union has decided not to send teams to this year’s rearranged European Team Championships due to concerns over their golfers’ safety and development during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ILGU made the announcement on Friday following their High Performance Committee’s decision to stay away from the Women’s, Girl’s, and Senior Women’s Europeans in Sweden, Slovakia, and Bulgaria respectively.

Initially postponed by the European Golf Association due to the coronavirus lockdowns across the continent, the championships have been rescheduled for separate weeks in September but ILGU officials said the governing body was putting its golfers’ education and safety first in an uncertain and changing situation regarding public health.

“Our first consideration was to be mindful of our players,” High Performance Manager David Kearney said.

“We have a strong culture of promoting education within our Performance Panels and the decision to attend these events would ultimately interrupt an already interrupted school and college year.”

Chief executive Sinead Heraty added: “While the ILGU is committed to supporting our High Performance golfers and providing playing opportunities for them on an international stage, the Union also has a responsibility for player safety.

“To bring athletes to various countries at a time when the health risk associated with international travel is relatively uncertain ultimately was the deciding factor.”