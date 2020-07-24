Irish teams to skip European Championships

The ILGU has decided not to send teams to this year’s rearranged European Team Championships
Irish teams to skip European Championships
Sinead Heraty, ILGU Chief Executive, said: “To bring athletes to various countries at a time when the health risk associated with international travel is relatively uncertain ultimately was the deciding factor.”
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 12:06 PM
Simon Lewis

The Irish Ladies Golf Union has decided not to send teams to this year’s rearranged European Team Championships due to concerns over their golfers’ safety and development during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ILGU made the announcement on Friday following their High Performance Committee’s decision to stay away from the Women’s, Girl’s, and Senior Women’s Europeans in Sweden, Slovakia, and Bulgaria respectively.

Initially postponed by the European Golf Association due to the coronavirus lockdowns across the continent, the championships have been rescheduled for separate weeks in September but ILGU officials said the governing body was putting its golfers’ education and safety first in an uncertain and changing situation regarding public health.

“Our first consideration was to be mindful of our players,” High Performance Manager David Kearney said. 

“We have a strong culture of promoting education within our Performance Panels and the decision to attend these events would ultimately interrupt an already interrupted school and college year.” 

Chief executive Sinead Heraty added: “While the ILGU is committed to supporting our High Performance golfers and providing playing opportunities for them on an international stage, the Union also has a responsibility for player safety.

“To bring athletes to various countries at a time when the health risk associated with international travel is relatively uncertain ultimately was the deciding factor.”

More in this section

3M Open Golf Richy Werenski leads in Minnesota as Seamus Power shoots 68
Golf - 38th Ryder Cup - Europe v USA - Day One - Celtic Manor Resort ‘It’s sad to see history of provincial championships being brushed aside’
Betfred British Masters - Day Two - Close House Golf Club Renato Paratore defies rainy weather to set clubhouse target at British Masters

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up