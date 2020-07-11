McDowell and Lowry finish second round of PGA event before darkness suspends play in Ohio

Collin Morikawa followed up his opening 65 with a 66 to take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Workday Charity Open.

The American, starting on the back nine, had a steady start on Friday and reached the turn on one under after mixing three birdies and two bogeys.

But a string of four birdies on the front nine helped him build up a commanding lead on 13 under, ahead of Justin Thomas and Kevin Streelman who are in a two-way tie for second.

Sam Burns matched Morikawa’s 66 to move 14 points up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth on nine under, while Ian Poulter’s 69 was good enough for a share of eighth place, six shots off the pace.

Brooks Koepka followed a round of 74 with a 69 but looks set to miss the cut alongside Jordan Spieth and Jhonattan Vegas, while Phil Mickelson may play into the weekend on two under.

Graeme McDowell hit eight of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at three under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 19th at three under.

In his second round, Shane Lowry hit eight of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at three under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 32nd atthree under.

Play, impacted by storms, was suspended at 8.50pm in Ohio due to darkness, with more than 30 players yet to complete their second round.