Solid round of 69 has Seamus Power in contention in PGA Tour event heading into final day

Seamus Power is five shots off the lead.

Waterford's Seamus Power was unable to replicate his stellar effort of 66 from Friday, in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit last night.

However, a solid three-under 69 ensured he only dropped to tied-fourth on -14 headed into the final round, five shots off the lead.

American Matthew Wolff has made the most of a rollercoaster day to take a three-shot lead into the final round.

The 21-year-old balanced three bogeys with a whopping nine birdies and an eagle to close out the day shooting an eight-under 64 and move into pole position ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Hot on Wolff’s heels in Detroit are fellow Americans Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau, who both shot 67 to share second spot on the leaderboard.

England's Matt Wallace and Norway's Viktor Hovland are one shot behind Power.

Despite a late slip-up with bogeys on the 12th and 13th, Wallace held steady to sink three birdies on the final four holes.

His four-under 68 was enough to finish the day tied for eighth spot.

His fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Lewis also did just enough to stay in the top 20 heading into the final round.