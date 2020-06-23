Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

Mount Juliet Golf Club member Chris McHugh pitches onto the first green during a round of golf on May 28, the date that would have been the first round of the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Golfers and golf clubs are set to move into the next phase of their safe return to the game next Monday, with the governing bodies today publishing details of the latest relaxations from the Covid-19 restrictions.

With the Government set to move to Phase 3 of its Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which forced golf clubs, courses, and driving ranges to close down between March 24 and May 18.

The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union are permitting clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets at 10-minute intervals from Monday rather than the current 14-minute gap between groups, should the Government move to Phase 3, while visitors will also be welcome alongside members.

Competition golf will resume, all travel restrictions will be lifted, and clubhouse restaurants and bars operating as restaurants can open under strict guidelines outline by Fáilte Ireland following the approval of such measures this week by the Return To Sport Expert Group.

The GUI and ILGU reminded golfers to observe the underlying public health guidance and that “there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

“Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf was in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume in Phase 1 and this return was based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

“The high level of compliance shown thus far is a credit to the sport, but these efforts must be redoubled as clubs begin competitions and welcome visitors for the first time in a number of months.”