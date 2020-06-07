Golf marathon first step to saving iconic Kenmare clubhouse that was destroyed by fire

Fourteen Kerry golfers will play 117 holes in one day in a golfing marathon to raise funds for the rebuild of the historic Kenmare Golf Club clubhouse, which was badly damaged in a recent fire.

The fundraiser will mark 117 years of the club’s existence.

The Victorian white, wooden clubhouse was once used as a cricket pavilion or hunting lodge in India. It was brought to Kerry by the Marquis of Lansdowne and had been an iconic landmark at the entrance to the town since the 1920s.

But after an accidental blaze ripped through the wooden structure last weekend, a major rebuilding job will be needed to save the building. Meanwhile more than 300 adult and juvenile members will go without a clubhouse.

But club vice-captain Chris Dale has organised the golfing marathon to “save the club”.

Scheduled for Friday, 12th June, club captain James Murphy will get proceedings underway at sunrise (05.20) and the final putt is expected to be sunk by lady captain Cindy Freeman around 10pm.

A host of other members as well as local Kerry GAA stars will take part in the marathon.

Club PRO Charlie Vaughan said: “Between us we are working on a strategy to save the club. Our vision is to rebuild the club house through a variety of fundraising initiatives that can subsidise the insurance money we hope to receive.

“We hope this can give the club, originally formed in 1903, a fighting chance of remaining part of the Kenmare landscape for another 117 years.

To support the fundraiser, visit gf.me/u/x6w5pv or kenmaregolfclub.com