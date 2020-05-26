New Tiger Woods documentary to air on TV next month

A new Tiger Woods documentary Tiger Wood: Back is launching next month.

The new documentary looks back on the champion golfer's 2019 Masters victory with never-before-seen footage.

The show will be broadcast on Sky's new channel, Sky Documentary service, Sky Sports and NOW TV.

A number of other sporting documentaries are also coming out soon on the new Sky Documentaries service including:

Busby, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

The Armstrong Lie

Women of Troy

Kevin Pietersen: Story of a Genius

Ferrari Race to Immortality

Kenny

Tiger Woods: Back

Telling one of golf's greatest comeback stories, this Sky original documentary draws on archival footage and exclusive interviews with golfing legend Butch Harmon, Nick Faldo, Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III, Ewen Murray and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

After four potentially career-ending back surgeries and confessing he may never play competitive golf again, Tiger Woods returned to Augusta in 2019, where it all began 22 years before and dramatically won his fifth Masters, his 15th Major and his first major in 11 years.

The Armstrong Lie

After beating cancer and winning the Tour de France seven times, Lance Armstrong was considered one of the greatest sports figures of all time.

When Armstrong admitted to doping in 2012, USADA's CEO, Travis Tygart, concluded that Armstrong's team had run "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen."

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

A vibrant portrait of boxing legend Muhammad Ali told through the lens of his frequent appearances on the Emmy® Award-winning Dick Cavett Show.

With natural charisma, quick wit and playful pugnacity, Ali was a perfect foil for the sophisticated broadcast host, and together they struck television gold.

Busby

The truly remarkable story of a Manchester United icon and one of the greatest football managers of all time.

During 25 years in charge of Manchester United his charisma, vision and steel revolutionised the beautiful game, turning Manchester United from the second-best team in their home city into one of the most iconic names in sport.

Ferrari Race to Immortality

Ferrari: Race to Immortality tells the story of the loves and losses, triumphs and tragedy of Ferrari's most celebrated drivers in an era where they lived la dolce vita during the week, and it was win or die on any given Sunday.

Kenny

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.

In between he created one of the most exciting football teams of all times. 'Kenny' explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager.

Women of Troy

Women of Troy is a documentary film highlighting the historic and ground-breaking USC women’s basketball team of the 1980s, whose talent and charisma created new possibilities for women in basketball and helped paved the way for the WNBA.

Kevin Pietersen: Story of a Genius

This documentary underlines the story of one of England's most controversial and successful cricket players of all time.

In this five-part documentary series, a group of cricketing experts, ex-players and ex-coaches all along with Kevin himself, explain the fascinating and eventful life that the cricketer experienced.