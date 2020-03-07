Rory McIlroy two shots behind joint leader Tyrell Hatton at Bay Hill

England’s Tyrrell Hatton carded a 69 to put himself into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill as overnight leader Matt Every tumbled down the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy two shots behind joint leader Tyrell Hatton at Bay Hill
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 08:15 AM
Press Association

England’s Tyrrell Hatton carded a 69 to put himself into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill as overnight leader Matt Every tumbled down the leaderboard.

New Zealand’s Danny Lee is third on six under, a shot ahead of a chasing pack including Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im and Harris English.

McIlroy was two over at the turn after a double-bogey at the eighth but came back to finish one over for the round and five under for the tournament.

Hatton sits joint top in Orlando on seven under par after mixing five birdies with two bogeys on his second round.

He shares the lead with South Korea’s Sung Kang, who climbed 10 places through a second round of four-under 68.

American Every had led proceedings with a 65 on the first day but ended up missing the cut after a horror 11-over 83.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was also on the wrong side of the cut for the first time since 2018.

More in this section

Tiger Woods Winged Foot: Pain and misery without anesthesia
Dustin Johnson Sunday best? The leading pack chasing US Open glory this week
148th Open Championship - Day One James Sugrue will take relaxed approach to US Open and Winged Foot's 'silage' rough
courtsgolfplace: bay hillplace: englandplace: new zealandplace: orlandoperson: rory mcilroyperson: tyrell hattonperson: tyrrell hattonperson: matt everyperson: danny leeperson: sungjae imperson: harris englishperson: mcilroyperson: hattonperson: sung kangperson: americanperson: tommy fleetwoodevent: arnold palmer invitationalorganisation: england

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up