Cork back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for qualifier clash with Louth

John Fogarty

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be the stage for Cork footballers’ All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier against Louth on Saturday week (2pm throw-in).

Having been unavailable for two Munster senior games due to pitch reconstruction following Ed Sheeran’s concerts last month, the Ballintemple venue will host the backdoor game on June 4.

Cork officials informed the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) yesterday (MONDAY) that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be ready, and there will be enough regrowth on the playing surface in time for the visit of Mickey Harte’s men, who will join Cork in Division 2 next season.

Both under different managements at the time, Cork were handsome 5-19 to 0-16 winners over The Wee County when they last met in their Division 3, Round 6 game in October 2020.

The meeting of Mayo and Monaghan in Castlebar has also been fixed for that Saturday afternoon (4pm) and will be televised on Sky Sports. It is the first ever meeting of the Division 1 teams in championship with James Horan hoping Oisín Mullin will be fit for the clash having retired from the Connacht quarter-final defeat to Galway with a hamstring problem.

Clare’s meeting with Meath in Ennis throws in at 5pm on Saturday week. Meath were one-point victors over the Banner there in their Division 2, Round 6 game there on March 20. The Royals also won in Cusack Park in their league encounter in 2017.

RTÉ will broadcast the eagerly-awaited game between Armagh and Tyrone on Sunday week. The clash in the Athletic Grounds has a 1.30pm throw-in time and precedes their live coverage of the Clare-Limerick Munster SHC final in Thurles.

The northern neighbours previously met at the Armagh city venue in early February where referee David Gough sent off five players, four of them from Tyrone, following a late melee.

All of the qualifier games must be decided on the day meaning extra-time and penalties will apply to separate the teams. The second round fixtures take place the following weekend (June 11/12) where the four provincial runners-up will be drawn against the first-round winners at venues to be determined by the CCCC.

Meanwhile, the Munster Council will launch the new Mick Mackey Cup in his home place of Castleconnell tomorrow (WEDNESDAY). The new trophy for the winners of the Munster senior hurling championship has been christened after the Limerick great who won five provincial senior medals and three All-Irelands, the centre-forward captaining the county to two of those Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs.

Mackey also claimed a remarkable 15 senior county titles with Ahane and eight Railway Cup medals with Munster. He also won five senior football county medals and five National League honours with Limerick.

JUNE 4.

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm, Live GAAGO.

Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm, Live Sky Sports.

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park 5pm, Live GAAGO.

JUNE 5.

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm Live RTÉ.