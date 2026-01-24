Meath reel in Derry to claim win at Croke Park

Three two-pointers from Meath helped swing the game as the Royals hit 0-8 without response
Meath reel in Derry to claim win at Croke Park

Jack Flynn scored seven points for Meath in the victory over Derry at Croke Park. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 17:01
Paul Keane

AFL Division 2: Meath 0-19 Derry 1-13 

Meath have picked up in 2026 where they left off last summer, thrilling their supporters with another big win to ignite their National League Division 2 promotion hopes.

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Both teams get into a tussle during the game 24/1/2026 Stakelum's goal gives All-Ireland champions Tipperary winning start to league against Galway
Down v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 Down finish strong to defeat Clare in football league Division 3 opener
Niall Corbet's late point earns Laois a share of the spoils with Limerick Niall Corbet's late point earns Laois a share of the spoils with Limerick
#Gaelic Football
Joe Oguz with James Harris 24/1/2026

14-man Kildare battle impressively to hold Tyrone to a draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Sport

Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, please download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE mobile news app.

Sign Up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited