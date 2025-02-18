Motion to bring GAA in line with EU competition law to be voted on at Congress

A motion to bring the GAA into line with EU competition law will be voted on at Annual Congress in Donegal town on Saturday.

On the advice of the GAA’s commercial department, Central Council propose amending the rule that states playing gear shall be made by an Irish manufacturer to one that is officially licensed by the GAA.

They recommend the rule be changed to read all jerseys, shorts, socks, tracksuits and kitbags worn and/or used for official matches and in pre-match and post-match visual interviews and photographs be produced by a company that successfully tenders for a license. The measure would also extend to replica playing gear.

It is not expected the rule change will have much impact on current practices. Factories are still required on the island of Ireland for seven to 10 day turnaround on ordered kits.

However, the rule change could prompt multinational sportswear manufacturers to enter the GAA jersey market. As reported by the Irish Examiner in November, Croke Park had been seeking initial expressions of interest from firms in becoming an official kit licensee. Firms had until January 9 to make contact. Invitations to tender are to be issued on February 28.

Shortlisting of applicants will then take place in May before the GAA assess them across this coming summer. Those examinations will include “rigorous evaluation and site visits” before a decision is made in September and contracts commence in January 2026.

Among the current licensees include long-standing companies like O’Neills and Azzurri, while All-Ireland SFC champions Armagh’s jersey manufacturers McKeevr have been making inroads in the market as well as KC Sport (Westmeath-based), Masita (Meath), Gaelic Armour (Tipperary) and Intosport (Kilkenny).

Meanwhile, clubs who report gross annual income that exceeds €250,000 or £250,000 will be required to have their accounts audited if another motion is passed this weekend.

The proposal, co-supported by the rules advisory committee and Central Council, is being brought forward as it is now required by Revenue in the jurisdiction of the 26 counties.

Failure to pass the motion would have implications for the GAA units’ position on the sports bodies’ tax exemption list. The added expense of commissioning an audit will have to be absorbed by the clubs.

The GAA continue to engage with Revenue following the risk reviews that have been conducted in the Galway, Mayo and Wexford county boards. GAA director general Tom Ryan has indicated more counties in the jurisdiction of the 26 counties will be required to comply with similar audits.

In Clare, referees are seeking information of how they will receive their expenses in 2025. There remains the possibility changes may be made to the method following the conclusion of discussions between Croke Park and Revenue.

A statement from match officials issued via the county board earlier this month read: “Clare GAA referees were anxious to get clarity of what expense arrangements would be in place for the 2025 season but expect that this will be resolved centrally and is not a matter for Clare GAA alone.”