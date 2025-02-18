Colm Nally has left Cavan role after two games due to FRC commitments

Leading coach Colm Nally, a member of the GAA's Football Review Committee, has left his backroom role with Cavan after just two games.

The former Louth and Meath coach worked with the Kildare seniors last year before agreeing over winter to join up with Cavan.

He was reportedly working as Raymond Galligan's skills coach and was present in Cavan crested gear for their National League Round 2 defeat to Meath earlier this month.

But the Drogheda based former Louth goalkeeper, who has produced a series of popular coaching books in recent years, parted company with Cavan in the break between games.

He was a notable absentee on Sunday in Cavan as the hosts beat, ironically, a Louth side containing Nally's son, Daire, ending their winless streak which had stretched back to May of 2023.

Galligan said that Nally's work with the FRC, the group responsible for designing the game's new suite of playing rules, was at the root of his departure.

"Colm just stepped away with commitments with the FRC over the last couple of weeks," said Galligan. "It was an opportunity for him I suppose with the break (in games) to just step away. He'd only kind of started in January. So he was only in with us for three, four weeks."

Only selectors Stephen O'Neill and James Burke were listed alongside Galligan's name in the match programme on Sunday.

Asked if Nally, who holds the distinction of being a GAA Master Tutor, will be replaced, Galligan responded: "No."

Galligan also brought Gearoid McKiernan into the fold over winter and things have worked out significantly better on that front.

The 34-year-old former captain scored 1-2 against Louth in what was his first start for the county since the 2023 Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat to Down having sat out 2024.

Galligan said: "He's a fantastic role model for any younger player. For his age, to be putting the miles on the clock that he is, and to be such a presence on the field, we're very fortunate to have him back in the camp, both on and off the field.

"It's given everyone a boost. We're just going to enjoy having him as long as we can. Because he's a once in a lifetime player in Cavan. He's achieved so much, we're very happy to have him."