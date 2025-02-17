Dublin dual talent academy players at U15 and U16 level will have to pick a code from September

Dublin’s best dual players at U15 and U16 level will have to pick between football and hurling this year.

A decision was taken by the county’s management committee last October to adopt a single code policy for its talent academy on a two-year trial basis.

The specialisation move is expected to come into effect from the next academic year beginning in September.

Although there could be some short-term pain, it is hoped hurling will benefit most from the arrangement. Players will be encouraged to continue lining out for their club in both codes.

The rationale for the policy was outlined as follows: “The Management Committee decision was made having considered a recommendation from the Coaching and Games Oversight Committee.

“During 2024, the Coaching and Games Oversight Committee considered a proposal from the Hurling Development Officer and Hurling Talent Academy lead mentors for the introduction of a single code policy at Talent Academy level within Dublin.

“The proposal had been informed by the findings of a review of the Dublin Hurling Talent Academy, which had been carried out by the Hurling Development Officer and Talent Academy Mentors.

“Having considered the proposal and having consulted with the Hurling and Football Development Officers, along with the Coaching and Games Director, the Coaching and Games Oversight Committee recommended the introduction of a single code policy to the Dublin County Board Management Committee in October 2024.”

The U15 and U16 talent academy mentors are to assess dual players in September where they will meet to discuss the rankings of them in each squad. An independent facilitator will then be appointed by the county board to meet with the players and their parents in October “to inform them of the outcome of the assessments and to help them in considering their decision on which code to choose for the following year at Talent Academy level.”

They will then be expected to make a decision within 14 days. After all players have made their choice, there can be no movements between the codes at talent academy level in the following year.

The policy change means for two years at least there is no possibility of a Dublin dual minor player. In 2011, Eric Lowndes, Emmet Ó Conghaile, Ciarán Kilkenny and Cormac Costello started in both All-Ireland minor finals. The following year, Lowndes and Costello repeated that feat, winning the football decider.

Conor McHugh and Donal Gormley also featured in each side in 2012. McHugh is the only one of the six to play football and hurling for Dublin at senior level.