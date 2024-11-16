Kerry scoop seven - all the winners at the TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars banquet

11:53pm Galway's Nicola Ward has been named the TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

11:50pm Overall, Kerry win seven awards, Galway four, Armagh three, with one for Cork. There are 10 first-time award winners.

11:48pm In the full-forward line, Kerry's Danielle O'Leary is in the right corner, winning her first award. At 14, Cork's Katie Quirke wins her first gone, Cork's first of the night. And the final award goes to Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, her fifth award.

11:46pm In the half-forward line, Kerry's Niamh Carmody picks up her third award, named at right-half forward. At centre-forward, Aoife McCoy picks up her first award, Armagh's third of the night. At left-half forward, Olivia Divilly of Galway also wins her first award.

11:44pm Another Kerry award at midfield, with Anna Galvin picking up the gone at number 8. Joining her in the middle is Ailbhe Davoren of Galway.

In attendance during the captains day ahead of the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals at Croke Park in Dublin is Galway captain Ailbhe Davoren. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

11:40pm Aishling O'Connell of Kerry has won the All-Star at right-half back. At six, Nicola Ward of Galway wins her second award. At left-half back is Lauren McConville of Armagh.

11:38pm The senior All-Star right-corner-back for 2024 is Grace Ferguson, Armagh, her first award.The All-Star full-back is Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry, her second award, who was player of the match in the All-Ireland final. Completing the full-back line is Kate Geraghty of Galway, another first-time award winner.

Ciara Butler of Kerry is interviewed by Emer Ní Ghallachóir of TG4, left, before the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

11:35pm The senior All-Star goalkeeper for 2024 is Ciara Butler of Kerry, her first award.

11:32pm Michelle Guckian from Leitrim is the Intermediate Players' Player of the Year. Leitrim won their second intermediate title this year with victory over Tyrone at Croke Park.

11:20pm The TG4 Junior Players' Player of the Year is Eimear Smyth of All-Ireland winners Fermanagh, who scored 8-48 in the All-Ireland series, winning the award for the third time.

Eimear Smyth of Fermanagh is interviewed by Emer Ní Ghallachóir of TG4, left, before the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

11:05pm Former Laois footballer Sue Ramsbottom was presented with the Hall of Fame award

Former Laois footballer Sue Ramsbottom with her Hall of Fame award, and, from left, mother Kathleen, daughters Caoimhe and Emma and brother James during the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

At Saturday night's TG4 Ladies Football All-Star banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel, in association with Lidl, All-Ireland Senior Champions Kerry lead the way with 15 players in the running for an All-Star award. Runners-up Galway have nine players nominated, Armagh are next in line with eight, Dublin have five players nominated, Cork have four, while players from Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have also been included in the list compiled by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee.

The TG4 Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees are Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicola Ward (Galway) and Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry); the Intermediate hopefuls are Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Charlene Tyrell (Leitrim) and Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone); and Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh) and Kate Flood (Louth) have been nominated for the Junior award.