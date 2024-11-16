Kerry scoop seven - all the winners at the TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars banquet
Galway's Nicola Ward has been named the TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.
Overall, Kerry win seven awards, Galway four, Armagh three, with one for Cork. There are 10 first-time award winners.
In the full-forward line, Kerry's Danielle O'Leary is in the right corner, winning her first award. At 14, Cork's Katie Quirke wins her first gone, Cork's first of the night. And the final award goes to Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, her fifth award.
In the half-forward line, Kerry's Niamh Carmody picks up her third award, named at right-half forward. At centre-forward, Aoife McCoy picks up her first award, Armagh's third of the night. At left-half forward, Olivia Divilly of Galway also wins her first award.
Another Kerry award at midfield, with Anna Galvin picking up the gone at number 8. Joining her in the middle is Ailbhe Davoren of Galway.
Aishling O'Connell of Kerry has won the All-Star at right-half back. At six, Nicola Ward of Galway wins her second award. At left-half back is Lauren McConville of Armagh.
The senior All-Star right-corner-back for 2024 is Grace Ferguson, Armagh, her first award.The All-Star full-back is Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry, her second award, who was player of the match in the All-Ireland final. Completing the full-back line is Kate Geraghty of Galway, another first-time award winner.
The senior All-Star goalkeeper for 2024 is Ciara Butler of Kerry, her first award.
Michelle Guckian from Leitrim is the Intermediate Players' Player of the Year. Leitrim won their second intermediate title this year with victory over Tyrone at Croke Park.
The TG4 Junior Players' Player of the Year is Eimear Smyth of All-Ireland winners Fermanagh, who scored 8-48 in the All-Ireland series, winning the award for the third time.
Former Laois footballer Sue Ramsbottom was presented with the Hall of Fame award
***
At Saturday night's TG4 Ladies Football All-Star banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel, in association with Lidl, All-Ireland Senior Champions Kerry lead the way with 15 players in the running for an All-Star award. Runners-up Galway have nine players nominated, Armagh are next in line with eight, Dublin have five players nominated, Cork have four, while players from Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have also been included in the list compiled by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee.
The TG4 Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees are Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicola Ward (Galway) and Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry); the Intermediate hopefuls are Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Charlene Tyrell (Leitrim) and Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone); and Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh) and Kate Flood (Louth) have been nominated for the Junior award.