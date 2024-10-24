Winning Dublin SHC title with Kilmacud Crokes 'would cap anything ever' says Brendan Kenny

Brendan Kenny remembers the dream of winning a Dublin SHC title with Kilmacud Crokes first materialising a dozen years ago.

He was just seven at the time when the Stillorgan side captured their first county title since 1985 and partied like it was 1999.

Rory and Ross O'Carroll were both on that successful Crokes team, along with then Dublin hurlers Niall Corcoran and Ryan O'Dwyer, genuine icons to a young Kenny.

Now a senior player himself, the 2024 Leinster U-20 finalist with Dublin said winning his own Go-Ahead Dublin SHC medal would eclipse anything he has done, and possibly even may do, in the game.

"Absolutely, 100%," said defender Kenny ahead of Saturday evening's final clash with holders Na Fianna.

"It would cap anything ever. I've been dreaming about this since I was five or six years old.

"My friend's Dad (Gearoid O'Riain) was manager of that team in 2012 when we beat Cuala in the final and that was probably the turning point for me. That was the moment when I was like, 'Yeah, I want to be down there'.

"I remember just seeing the lads on the pitch afterwards and how delighted they were and I saw what it meant to everyone around the place, to all the families and I'd love to bring that joy to my own family now, and to the whole community in Kilmacud. I was seven years old in 2012, I remember it like it was yesterday."

Crokes have become an established force on the capital hurling scene since, contesting seven more finals since and winning three of them.

With around 5,000 members, many outside Stillorgan may see anything less than regular success for Crokes as a failure. But they also have a high functioning football team and not a single dual player between the two groups. Kenny himself played football up until last year before realising two into one wasn't possible anymore.

"It's just really hard on the body, just mentally even," he said. "And then if you're only doing half the sessions it's tough on both management teams.

"There's so much depth on each squad, there's so much competition that you really need to be performing week in and week out. If you're only doing half the sessions, it's going to work against you."

Crokes topped Group 1 of the Dublin SHC so had a four-week break until their county semi-final against Lucan Sarsfields, a game they won 2-23 to 1-13. Having drawn two games in the group - including a mid-July 0-23 to 3-14 stalemate with Na Fianna - Kenny said the month off games allowed them to really go after their weaknesses.

"That showed against Lucan I think," said Kenny of their improvement. "It wasn't perfect but we worked hard at closing that game out."

With Na Fianna in mind, and the fact that the holders' possess two placed ball experts in Donal Burke and Colin Currie, Kenny knows he will need to be clean in the tackle on Saturday.

"That's something we've definitely discussed, that discipline is going to be a massive thing," said Kenny. "Those two guys slot most frees and any opportunities they get."