Review of Colm O'Rourke's managemenet to be completed later this month

The review of Colm O'Rourke's management of the Meath senior footballers will not be completed until later this month.

Following Thursday night's management committee of the county board, it was decided the assessment of O'Rourke's two seasons in charge would continue and conclude prior to the full county committee meeting on August 27.

The review of O'Rourke's time in charge was scheduled. His initial term was three years with a review after two. However, he has sought a longer term.

Keeping three players behind each 65-metre line at all times is an experimental rule Paul Conroy would like to see implemented.

The Football Review Committee (FRC) have been trialling it as part of the suite of changes and the Galway midfielder is intrigued by how it might impact how teams set up.

Conroy is also enamoured by the two-point arc and restriction on passing the ball back to the goalkeeper but the three-up plan catches his attention the most. “I think that would be interesting. That would be something that should open up the game a bit more.

“There was talk of another rule where you can't go back to the goalie, would that be right? I think that would force a lot more forward play, rather than kind of sitting and holding on to the ball.

“I like the look as well of the two points for a shot outside the scoring zone. I think that would encourage a bit more shooting, which would be no harm for spectators."

Conroy continued: “Whatever rules come in, I think there's going to be coaches who come up with some interesting strategies around it. It's another part of the game which would be very interesting to see. There's talk that they might be coming in next year so that'll be intriguing to look at."

Meanwhile, Oola’s John O’Grady has been appointed as Limerick’s new U20 football manager. O’Grady replaces Shane Kelly who he was a selector to this past season.

O’Grady is promoted from the position of selector, which he has filled the last four seasons. He is also the long-time manager of UL’s freshers squad and was previously a coach with the Clare ladies football team in 2021 and ’22.

He will be aided by Andrew Lane and Ray O’Flaherty (both St Senan’s), David Devane (Dingle). Galway man Robert Hannan will be his goalkeeping coach.

Limerick have also appointed a six-person committee to oversee their proposed Limerick GAA academy in Crecora.

Former Limerick chairman John Cregan will be on the body along with former Limerick senior hurling trainer Dave Mahedy, who retired as UL director of sport in 2019. Eibhear O’Dea, Colm Barry, Sean Ahern and Seamus Coffey, a economics lecturer in UCC, will also serve the committee.

With the aid of Gerry McManus, Limerick were able to purchase a 95-acre site in Crecora outside Patrickswell to develop a state-of-the-art centre of excellence.

It is understood the site won’t be developed until after the 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare Manor as it will serve a park and ride facility for the golf event.

Elsewhere, Cork hurling’s strength and conditioning coach Ian Jones has left Setanta. It is not expected the Bishopstown man’s decision to become an independent contractor will impact on his role with Pat Ryan’s group.