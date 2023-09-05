October's Cork County Board meeting brought forward

Cork will bring forward its October County Board meeting due to the “unusual and disappointing” lack of detail forthcoming on motions for the GAA’s Special Congress later this month.

Chairman Marc Sheehan made the comments at Tuesday’s Board meeting as he proposed the switch to September 26.

They will then consider their position on motions that are expected to cover gender equality on the GAA’s management committee, rulebook reformatting, the removal of preliminary quarter-finals from the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, and age grades.

An officers’ briefing will take place on September 19, 11 days before Special Congress is scheduled for Croke Park on September 30.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan isn’t expecting a national resolution on the issue of counties’ underage competitions.

“I don’t think you’ll get a ‘Tá’ or ‘Níl’,” he said. “What is likely to happen is a set of options – policy rather than rule – and I think that we would convene a special convention.”

That was pencilled in for early November, with competition rules such as tie-breakers, which have caused confusion and appeals in other counties in recent weeks, also up for discussion.

He added that the format of the colleges/divisional section of the premier senior championships is “up for negotiation” with teams to find the best structure. The necessity of playing the early rounds during the summer without county players will remain.

“There’s a dual mandate involved,” he said. “We’re trying to give the weaker divisions more games and stronger divisions a chance to win the county.”

The Cork U20 football management team headed by manager Ray O’Mahony (Éire Óg) and coach Michael O’Brien (Ballincollig) was ratified. The backroom team was also announced, made up of James Condon (Glanworth), Daniel Cronin (St Mary’s), and Éamonn O’Connor (Kildorrery).

St Nicholas delegate Jerry Howe complained about club fixtures being scheduled for 6.30pm on Fridays. He said his club would “undoubtedly end up without three or four of our panel” due to work commitments for their game against Urhan at Dunmanway this Friday.

They would need to leave the city by 4pm “at the very latest” to be at the venue for 5.30pm, allowing for an hour’s preparation. He called on the Board to use floodlit venues and play games at 8pm.

“Surely six venues with lights could be found at this time of year?” he asked.

Delegates from Naomh Abán and Bantry Blues, Donncha Ó Cróinín and Conor Cronin, complained of there being no linesmen present for their Premier IFC clash last month. Sheehan agreed that it was “not acceptable”.

Camogie captain Amy O’Connor was welcomed to the meeting where she was congratulated on her team’s All-Ireland success.

“It’s been the honour of my life to captain this team,” she said. “I come from St Vincent’s, a small club that struggles for numbers, so it was a huge boost to bring the cup back to Knocknaheeny.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Cork County Board. Some of you might have seen over the summer that in some counties, women’s sports are struggling or on the back burner.

“Thankfully, we’re Cork people and our women’s teams are looked after incredibly well by Cork County Board. The use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn are a huge benefit to us.”