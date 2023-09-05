O’Connor reappointed Kerry manager for another two-year term

Jack O’Connor has been reappointed Kerry football manager for another two-year term. He was ratified unanimously by club delegates

at Tuesday night's County Board meeting without a vote. O’Connor’s initial two-year term in his third coming ended with the Kingdom’s loss to Dublin in this year’s All-Ireland SFC final on July 30 in Croke Park.

He has yet to name his backroom team but speculation suggests there may well be a change. It is still not known if Paddy Tally can commit to making the long trek south. Tally took a year’s sabbatical from St Mary’s College in Belfast in 2022 and this year he travelled up and down to Currans and Killarney. Tally is seen as essential to the Kingdom’s chances of reclaiming Sam Maguire from Dublin in 2024.

Kerry chairman Patrick O’Sullivan said Jack O’Connor would be finalising his backroom team over the next few weeks. O’Connor was present to watch his sons Eanna (0-8) and Cian (0-1) help Milltown/Castlemaine beat Kilcummin on Sunday in the Kerry IFC quarter-final. The SFC starts in less than two weeks so the Dromid native will be anxious to have his management team on the lookout for emerging talent.

O’Connor's first term in charge ran from 2004-2006. He returned to serve four years between 2009-2012 and if he remains in place until 2025 he will have been Kerry senior boss for eleven years. O’Connor also ended Kerry twenty year wait for an All-Ireland MFC title when he took over in 2014 and guided Kerry to winning back-to-back titles. He also managed the Kerry U20/U21 side.

Meanwhile Stephen Molumphy was also ratified as Kerry senior hurling manager for one more year and he will also name his backroom team later. He has added former Limerick hurler Paudie O’Brien from Kilmallock to his set-up as a defensive coach. The former Waterford All-Star’s two-year term ended when Kerry lost to Laois and exited the Joe McDonagh Cup in May.

Both Wayne Quillinan (Kerry minor football) and Tomás Ó Sé (Kerry U20 football) have another year left as managers of their respective teams.

O’Sullivan commiserated with Kerry management and players following their All-Ireland loss to Dublin.

"Firstly I want to I commiserate with Jack O’Connor, his management and backroom team and all the players in the Kerry squad on losing the All-Ireland final to Dublin after an epic battle. The effort from players and management was unreal. We just came up short. But in true Kerry tradition we will stick at it, regroup and come back. I am proud of the lads, and so should all Kerry supporters (be).”

The Chairman took a swipe at those who abused Kerry players and management online.

“Before I leave the All-Ireland final loss I have to comment on some of personal and unfair criticism of some Kerry players and management on social media and on various forums. I think it is totally unacceptable that so-called keyboard warriors, most of them hiding behind fake profiles and false names, are allowed to hurl personal abuse at amateur players who commit to wearing the green and gold of Kerry, train more or less all year round, park their social lives and give their all to bring honour and glory to their county. In return they receive abuse online, that is totally unacceptable."