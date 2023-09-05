Jake Dillon urges De La Salle's minor marvels to seize the day

Jake Dillon has encouraged his 2022 De La Salle minors to embrace the mammoth task of beating Ballygunner in this Sunday’s Waterford senior hurling final.

Dillon managed the teenagers to victory against Ballygunner in last year’s under-age decider and since then three of them – Conor Keane, Daniel Lalor and Jack Twomey – have joined him in the senior starting team.

A Garda based in west Dublin, Dillon wants them to go out and express themselves on the biggest day in the Waterford GAA calendar.

“They have no fear, no worries,” he says of his young teammates. “We worry about the what-ifs and going up and down the road from Dublin during the week I was wondering what if this happens and what if that happens and it doesn’t work out.

“They got their Leaving Cert results, they’re going to college, they haven’t a care in the world. They were at their Debs during the week. They’re free spirits and have brought a huge freshness to our set-up this year and we’re delighted that they’re ours.

“Next week they’ll be marking big county stars but we’ll have a cut, we’ll have a go. A lot of hard work has gone into this by the current management group and ones before and we trained just as hard but this year it’s after happening. We have a chance next Sunday – a small chance but a chance.

“Our dressing room beforehand is like it is before a challenge match in the winter – it’s very relaxed. You see what happened in Clonmel and Cashel last week and that’s life and death. This is a pastime, you have to enjoy it. There should be no worries going out onto the field. Go out and simply have a go. There’s no pressure.

“At the end of it, we’ll all walk off the field together and no matter what happens we will be able to hold our heads high. You just have to enjoy it.”

Over time, Dillon has appreciated what he had as a teenager 13 years ago when he was part of a county SHC-winning De La Salle side in his first season. He has told the tyros how fortunate they are to be part of this group as they stand 60 minutes away from the club’s first senior title in 11 years.

“A lot of people in the GAA, especially here in Waterford, will tell you that there’s a lot more bad days than good days and we know that in De La Salle. The dark days and the long winters. I just can’t tell you how much I’m over the moon to be in a county final.

“The few years, getting that bit older, you were wondering if you might get there again. In 2010, my first year, we were there and thought it was going to be the way all the time but it doesn’t work like that. The three minors we have in this year are blessed to come in and be part of this now because it doesn’t always work out like that. You have to relish it.”

Dillon compliments manager Ian Flynn and his management team for re-instilling the importance of graft in the panel.

“The lads came in last year and we got to a semi-final. We were in a bad place in relegation the year before but the lads drove things for us after we had probably forgotten what it takes, a bit of hard work, and there’s no secret to it.

“Everyone sees what Ballygunner are doing and ourselves, Mount Sion, Roanmore, Clonea are working to try and catch them. What a challenge next week. They have been the best team in the country the last few years.”