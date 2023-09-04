Fossa v Austin Stacks in Kerry Championship semi-final: who'd have thought it?

The first part of Kerry's football championships reach the penultimate stage this weekend. A week later, they will go straight into the Kerry SFC
CROWD PULLER: Fossa and David Clifford have progressed to the Kerry IFC semi-finals, filling grounds along the way, like in Castleisland on Sunday.

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 18:32
Tony Leen

The Kerry Club SFC final isn't the only big Championship clash in the Kingdom this weekend - the other main football championships at Intermediate, Premier Junior and Junior have all reached the last four. 

Because of Fossa's continuing involvement in the IFC, most eyes will be fixed on their semi-final meeting with one of the bluebloods of Kerry football, Austin Stacks, on Sunday in Fitzgerald Stadium (4pm). It isn't much more than a year since such a fixture would have been deemed unimaginable, but Stacks' relegation from the senior grade allied to Fossa's success in the 2022 Premier JFC - which segued into an All-Ireland success at Croke Park last January - has pitted them together in the last four of the second tier.

Fossa won an extra-time classic in Castleisland on Sunday (5-17 to 1-19), and the Clifford brothers continue to do wonders and fill venues. Their presence alone swelled the attendance over 2,500 in Castleisland but they can't do it alone - Fosa's Emmett O'Shea scored 1-6. Sunday's other semi-final in the IFC forms the first part of that Killarney double-header, Peter Keane's Legion meeting Milltown-Castlemaine, who surprised Kilcummin in the last eight, at 2pm. 

In the Premier JFC, the three favourites - Ballymac, Listowel and Ardfert - are all still standing but one will fall on Saturday as Ballymac an Ardfert meet in Tralee. The JFC semis have thrown up a pair of tasty local derbies - Sneem-Derrynane v Reenard in south Kerry and Tarbert v Beale in north Kerry.

Meanwhile, Kerry GAA's CCC has also scheduled the first weekend of the Kerry SFC for the following weekend.

Saturday, Sept 9: Kerry Premier JFC semi-final: Ardfert v Ballymacelligott, Austin Stack Park, 5 pm; Kerry Club SFC final: Dingle v Kenmare, Austin Stack Park, 7pm. (Club SFC relegation play-off: Kerins O'Rahilly's v Na Gaeil TBC); JFC semi-finals: Sneem/Derrynane v Reenard, Waterville, 5pm; Tarbert v Beale, Listowel, 5 pm; Novice Championship (Preliminary Rd): Clounmacon v Ballylongford, Clounmacon, 6pm; Quarter-finals (dates and times to be confirmed): Clounmacon/Ballylongford v Asdee, Scartaglin v Tuosist, Finuge v Lispole, Valentia v Duagh.

Sunday, Sept 10: Kerry IFC semi-finals: Milltown/Castlemaine v Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2 pm; Fossa v Austin Stacks, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4 pm; IFC relegation play-off: Currow v St Mary’s, Glenbeigh, 5 pm; Premier JFC semi-final: Annascaul v Listowel Emmets, Strand Road, 1.30; Premier JFC relegation play-off: Waterville v Skellig Rangers, Caherciveen, 1.30.

Fri Sept 15: Kerry SFC Group 4: Na Gaelic v St Brendan's, Austin Stack Park, 8pm.

Sat Sept 16: Kerry SFC Group 1: Templenoe v West Kerry, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm; East Kerry v South Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 7.30; Group 3: Kerins O'Rahilly’s v Shannon Rangers, Austin Stack Park, 5.30.

Sun Sep 17: Kerry SFC Group 2: Rathmore v St Kieran's, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.30; Feale Rangers v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.30; Group 3: Mid Kerry v Spa, Austin Stack Park, 4.15; Group 4: Dingle v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 2.15.

