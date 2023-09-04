Fossa v Austin Stacks in Kerry Championship semi-final: who'd have thought it?

The Kerry Club SFC final isn't the only big Championship clash in the Kingdom this weekend - the other main football championships at Intermediate, Premier Junior and Junior have all reached the last four.

Because of Fossa's continuing involvement in the IFC, most eyes will be fixed on their semi-final meeting with one of the bluebloods of Kerry football, Austin Stacks, on Sunday in Fitzgerald Stadium (4pm). It isn't much more than a year since such a fixture would have been deemed unimaginable, but Stacks' relegation from the senior grade allied to Fossa's success in the 2022 Premier JFC - which segued into an All-Ireland success at Croke Park last January - has pitted them together in the last four of the second tier.