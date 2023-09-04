Boyle claims McHale's comments on leaving Mayo 'unnecessary'

Former Mayo defender Colm Boyle claims Liam McHale's comments about his exit from the county management setup were 'unnecessary' and ill advised.

McHale quit Kevin McStay's setup after just one season, claiming that the rest of the backroom 'had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play than what I did'.

The former midfield colossus has now been linked with an immediate return to inter-county activity in his county though with the Mayo ladies.

Midwest Radio has reported that McHale is the leading contender to take the reins of the Connacht title holders following Michael Moyles' departure.

Mayo reached the last four of this year's All-Ireland ladies football championship before losing out to Kerry and it has been reported that McHale 'will bring a very strong backroom team to the setup' if appointed.

As for his lengthy interview on Ballina Community Radio, in which he discussed his difference of opinion regarding how the Mayo men's team should play, Boyle said McHale should have kept quiet.

"Some people would look at it and say, 'Jesus, it's great that he came out and said something, we're getting a bit of information about what he thought'," said Boyle on the Mayo Football Podcast.

"I wouldn't be thinking that. I just think it's a bit unnecessary really. And I know he was doing an interview on local radio but really, at a time when there's nothing happening nationwide, national media are looking for anything that they can cling onto, and you're putting out comments like that, it just brings Mayo into the headlines in August when there's no real need to be."

McHale and McStay previously worked together when St Brigid's of Roscommon won the All-Ireland club SFC title. And they teamed up again with the Roscommon county team, famously winning a Connacht title.

They enjoyed National League Division 1 success with Mayo this year before things apparently turned sour. Boyle suggested that, given the pair are related, it was a 'strange' move by McHale to go public with his negative comments.

"It's a strange one because especially that relationship he has with Kevin, obviously they're good friends and brothers-in-law, I just don't know was it the right thing to do," said Boyle.

"In fact, I don't think it was the right thing to do because it just brings a bit of negativity about the place. And I know his comments...he throws out about the lads weren't buying into his philosophy, and I know he wasn't pushed on it, but it's an easy thing to throw out there and it's probably a small bit vague as well really.

"I mean, what is your philosophy? It's okay talking about it but what is your philosophy when Louth put 15 men inside your 45 in Castlebar? Or Cork doing it down in the Gaelic Grounds, what are you thinking then? Or what would you have done differently?"