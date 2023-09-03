Inniskeen win Monaghan Hurling final in dramatic fashion

FLYING FORM: Niall Arthur scored 1-6 to help Inniskeen to their first county title since 2016. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 23:10
Fiona Halligan

Monaghan SHC Final

Inniskeen 1-11 Castleblayney 0-13

Inniskeen ended Castleblayney's bid for seven-in-a-row to become the 2023 Monaghan Senior Hurling champions in a dramatic finish in Clones.

Niall Arthur scores 1-6 to help Inniskeen to their first county title since 2016 even though he missed the last quarter after been sent off straight after scoring the only goal of the afternoon.

Niall Garland kept Blayney in touch with a scoring haul of eight points but they were left to rue missed chances with a total of 15 wides ending their hopes of seven-in-a-row.

Castleblayney speed into a four point lead but a penalty save by Pauric Dowdall kept Inniskeen in the game with Arthur stringing together points to get them off the mark. Blayney took a one point lead into half-time, 0-8 to 0-7.

Inniskeen took 10 minutes to get their first score of the second half with Patrick Boyle bringing them within two points before Arthur connected with Conor McHugh cross to put them ahead. 

Arthur was dismissed with Pàdraig McGahon taking over free-taking duties hitting three vital scores.

Substitute Fergal Rafter and a brace by Thomas Hughes kept Blayney in touch but they missed a couple of shots to force extra time with Inniskeen celebrating a famous win.

Scorers for Inniskeen: N Arthur (1-6, 4f), P McGahon (0-3, 2f), G Dooley, P Boyle (0-1 each)

Scorers for Castleblayney: N Garland (0-7, 4f, 1'65), T Hughes (0-3), P Malone, D Hughes, F Rafter (0-1).

INNISKEEN: Pauric Dowdall; Peter Boylan, Brian Minogue, Ciarán Martin; Phil Brooks, Conor Gernon, Mike Lyons; Martin Murphy, Cormac Boylan; Gavin Dooley (0-01), Patrick Boyle (0-01), Trevor Hilliard; Conor McHugh, Niall Arthur (1-06, 4f), Pádraig McGahon (0-03, 2f).

Subs: Aaron Gernon for Boyle (52), Páidí Deery for McHugh (60).

CASTLEBLAYNEY: Hugh Byrne; Paudie Heavin, Colin Merrick, Eoin Leonard; Pauric Malone (0-01), Declan Hughes (0-01), Cormac McNally; Aaron Kenny, Brian Flanagan; Thomas Hughes (0-03), Niall Garland (0-07, 4f, 1'65), Patrick Finnegan; Conall McHugh, Mark Treanor, Brian McGuigan.

Subs: Fergal Rafter (0-01) for McHugh (39); Peter Treanor for McNally (57).

Referee: Derek Maguire (Carrickmacross).

