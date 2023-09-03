Ballymartle snatch Cork PIHC quarter final berth from Éire Óg

Ballymartle 2-14 Éire Óg 0-17

Goals from Darren McCarthy and Shane Cummins were enough to secure a place in the Cork PIHC quarter-final for Ballymartle at the expense of Éire Óg.

The Ovens club came into this decider having won both their opening games but defeat to Ballymartle at Ballyanley on Sunday saw them eliminated on scoring difference with their opponents, who will now face Castlelyons in the quarter-final, and Valley Rovers qualifying in their place.

Éire Óg veteran Kevin Hallissey opened the scoring with a super point from play before McCarthy replied with a well-taken free. A ferocious run from Jack Sheehan down the right wing resulted in a narrowly missed goal from Eoin O'Shea before a sloppy tackle earned Darren McCarthy a penalty which he expertly slammed to the back of the net.

A courageous shoulder from Ballymartle’s Ryan Deasy stopped another goal chance but O'Shea kept them in the game with two neat frees.

Ballymartle got their second goal through an unstoppable shot from Shane Cummins, which put them in the driving seat.

Éire Óg responded well, with another O'Shea placed ball followed by a point from play for Joe Cooper. Former Cork senior McCarthy was on fire though and popped another free over for Ballymartle with Cork senior footballer Colm O'Callaghan splitting the posts at the other end.

David Kirwan also scored before the break with it finely poised, Ballymartle 2-8, Éire Óg 0-14.

McCarthy was unerring on the resumption with another free before teammate Rickard Cahalane contributed with a point from play.

Éire Óg were revived with a point from Jack Sheehan from distance before Ballymartle’s experienced forward Brian Corry landed a great score.

A second yellow card for Ballymartle’s Jack Dwyer should have handed the initiative to Éire Óg, with Jack Sheehan scoring straight after.

However, McCarthy nailed another two frees for Ballymartle and then Éire Óg missed a late penalty from Eoin O'Shea which would have tied up matters and been enough to send them through and the Carrigdhoun side out.

If Ballymartle beat Castlelyons they'll meet Ballincollig in the semi-final while Éire Óg are left to rue what might have been.

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy (1-7, 1-0 pen, 5f), S Cummins (1-1), R Deasy (0-3), R Cahalane (0-2), B Corry (0-1).

Éire Óg: E O'Shea (0-7, 5f), J Sheehan (0-4), D Kirwan (0-3), J Cooper (0-2), K Hallissey (0-1).

BALLYMARTLE: J McCarthy; C McCarthy, T Murphy, E O’Leary; L Corry, J Dwyer, P Dorney; R Deady, S Dorney; S Cummins, D McCarthy, B Corry; D Desmond, R Cahalane, L O’Callaghan.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; D Dineen, J Kelleher, M Brady; J Mullins, C McGoldrick, E Kelleher; D McCarthy, K Hallissey; C O’Callaghan, J Cooper, J Sheehan; D Kirwan, O O’Shea, E O’Shea.

Sub: B Corcoran for E Kelleher.

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).