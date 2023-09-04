Keohane delighted with win in abscence of injured top-scorer Lehane

Cork Premier SHC

Midleton 0-23 Blackrock 0-18

Midleton stand alone as the sole side to go three from three in the group stages of the Cork Premier SHC. But almost overshadowing the semi-final ticket they purchased with that unblemished winning record was how it was bought without their richest forward.

After the opening two rounds of action, Conor Lehane stood as Midleton’s top-scorer. But an ankle injury meant he was sidelined for yesterday’s top of the table Group A clash.

In Lehane’s absence, so, so many of Micheál Keohane’s charges stepped forward to point the Magpies to the head of their group and the top group seeding overall.

“It is incredible, and absolutely delighted to do it without Conor,” began Keohane.

“Conor will do anything and play any game for us, and he has been such an amazing player for the club and this team in particular for so many years, so it is nice to be able to carry the load for him a small bit.”

Lehane will be back in action for their county semi-final in four weeks’ time. His return, though, will mean a member of yesterday’s starting front eight drops to the bench. And given all bar two of that front eight found the target, Keohane and his backroom team have a difficult omission to make.

Paul Haughney top-scored from play with four from midfield. Half-forward Cormac Beausang, deputising on the frees for Lehane, hit double that figure, including a first half sideline.

Pa White, promoted to the starting team, threw over three from play, as did David Cremin. Paul Connaughton sniped a pair, while 33-year-old Luke O’Farrell yet again proved a real handful.

Behind by 0-14 to 0-12 at the break, Midleton, much the same as their Round 2 victory over the Glen, made the decisive push early in the second half. They took the Rockies for six on the spin in the 10 minutes after half-time - Haughney, Beausang, and Connaughton the providers - to establish a four-point lead.

It was a lead they never relinquished in the final quarter, two points as close as Blackrock got. The winners could even afford seven wides in the closing stages.

“Fantastic start to the second period. The lads have been incredibly fit all year. The intermediate lads finished really strong in their game against Ballygiblin on Saturday, and we finished really strongly here, so delighted with that,” the Midleton manager continued.

And if the scoring department were superb in Lehane’s absence, then we can’t go without mentioning the rearguard effort either.

Blackrock were held scoreless for the opening 10 minutes of the second period. Blackrock were held to one point beyond the 46th minute. Blackrock were held to just four second half points in total.

Throughout a chastening second half for Jamie Harrington’s men, their short-passing game repeatedly malfunctioned in the middle third, both through unforced errors and the pressure applied by those in black and white.

Peter Linehan, with a man spare outside him and a scoring opportunity on, was overturned. Tommy Connell forced a separate Midleton turnover, rewarded with a Haughney point. Ollie McAdoo lost possession, a play that ended with a converted Beausang free.

On 52 minutes, Kevin O’Keeffe, who hit seven points between play and frees, failed to lift possession off the deck despite being unmarked. Midleton eventually swarmed, with Pa White pointing.

And on and on the list went.

Indeed, as the second period wore on, an instruction came from the Rockies dugout to go direct to their inside line more regularly than had been the case. It was a necessary instruction as they required goals and their main sharpshooters - Robbie Cotter and Alan Connolly - were starved of possession.

With two weeks to a quarter-final against Sars, it’ll be interesting to see if the Rockies digress in any way from a game-plan they followed - and executed - to a tee from the beginning of Round 1 up until half-time yesterday.

Those quarter-finals don’t now concern Midleton. Their focus is further down the road and much, much closer to the end destination.

Scorers for Midleton: C Beausang (0-8, 0-7 frees); P Haughney (0-4); D Cremin P White (0-3 each); P Connaughton (0-2); E Moloney, T O’Connell (0-1 free), L O’Farrell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blackrock: K O’Keeffe (0-7, 0-4 frees); A Connolly (0-3, 0-2 frees); N Cashman, M O’Halloran (0-2 each); Cathal Cormack, S O’Keeffe, P Lenihan, T Deasy (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Smyth, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S O’Leary Hayes; S O’Sullivan, P Haughney; D Cremin, P White, C Beausang; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, M Finn.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; Ciaran Cormack, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, A Connolly, D Meaney; M O’Halloran, R Cotter, P Lenihan.

Subs: T Deasy for Lenihan (41).

Referee: S Stokes