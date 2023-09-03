Clare SFC round-up: Seven of the eight quarter-finalists now confirmed

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists in this year’s Clare SFC are now known after the final round of the group stages concluded over the weekend.

Kildysart, Cratloe, St Breckan’s, St Joseph’s Miltown and St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield join the already qualified champions Éire Óg and Kilmurry Ibrickane in the last eight.

The big winners emerged in Group 3 as underdogs Kildysart and Cratloe recorded decisive successes over Lissycasey and Ennistymon respectively to move forward into the knockout rounds with statement performances.

Kidysart produced a table-topping display in Clarecastle when winning by 0-13 to 0-8, which represented the first success over their near neighbours in 19 years.

After the sides were level at 0-5 apiece at the break a powerful second-half surge did for Kildysart, with a three-point blitz by county star Emmet McMahon being all-important as they moved 0-10 to 0-6 clear by the 40th minute.

Aaron Griffin and Daire Hill did hit back with points entering the final quarter, but responses from McMahon, Diarmuid O’Donnell and Mikey Donnellan helped last year’s intermediate champions push on to an impressive win.

Cratloe claimed the runner-up spot and in the process consigned last year’s finalists Ennistymon to the relegation play-offs. The south-east Clare side were full value for the 2-11 to 2-5 win after they battled back from the concession of a first-half goal to Keith White to dominate the game.

They led by 0-6 to 1-1 at the break, with two second-half goals from county hurling star Diarmuid Ryan being the crucial scores as they moved forward confidently despite an Éanna Rouine goal giving the north Clare side some hope down the stretch.

St Breckan’s booked the second qualifying spot in Group 1 with a workmanlike 2-6 to 1-6 win over Corofin in Cusack Park on Saturday evening. An early goal from Colm O’Brien helped them into a 1-4 to 0-5 interval lead, but it wasn’t until Shane Fitzgerald bagged the second five minutes from time that the Corofin challenge was killed off.

The mid-Clare side grabbed a late consolation goal from a Killian McGroary penalty, but after being semi-finalists last year they’ve now slumped to three successive losses this term to land themselves in the relegation mire.

Kilmurry Ibrickane’s third successive victory on a 0-17 to 0-12 scoreline over St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in Kilmihil ensured they topped the group, but there was some consolation for the losers as they advanced on the back of their first-round win over Corofin.

Five first-half points by county star Dermot Coughlan helped Kilmurry into a 0-9 to 0-5 interval lead and they were always in control against a St Joseph’s team that were reduced to 14 midway through the second half when Cian Barron received his marching orders.

The seventh quarter-final place was booked by St Joseph’s Miltown as they edged out Clondegad by 1-11 to 1-9 in a Group 2 clash in Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon. The west Clare side led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break before a 35th-minute goal from Jamesie O’Connor put them in control.

They opened up a sizeable 1-8 to 0-5 lead as Cormac Murray impressed with 0-4, but a Barry Toner goal on 51 minutes, which was quickly followed by a Gary Brennan point, had the gap back to the minimum before Conor Cleary popped over a crucial score in injury time.

At the same time in Lissycasey, Éire Óg threw down another marker when easing to a 0-11 to 0-5 win over Doonbeg in a contest they led throughout. With captain Gavin Cooney pointing the way early on they led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

In the second half, Colm Walsh O’Loughlin hit some fine points as they stretched away for a six-point victory that left Doonbeg winless in their group.

However, their draw with Clondegad in the second round and better score difference ensured they still have a shot at reaching the quarter-final when meeting Lissycasey in a play-off next Sunday.