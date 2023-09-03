Bride Rovers showing 'grit and determination' to become tough side to beat

Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC: Group A

Bride Rovers 1-18 Inniscarra 1-12

Two red cards for winners Bride Rovers, at least seven yellows flashed by referee David Daly, this Cork Superstores Cork SAHC third round contest in Riverstown on Saturday had plenty of heat but in the end it was the Rathcormac outfit, with their third straight victory, who booked a semi-final spot thanks to this six-points win over Inniscarra.

Already winners of Group A before a ball was thrown, Bride Rovers were in no mood for slacking off and despite playing with 14 players from the 25th minute kept their focus and will now have eyes on the big prize.

Selector Liam Barry was happy. “Yeah we had our eye on a semi spot all right but believe me we are happy to get out of here tonight with a win, it was a tough game. We have had three tough ones but we won them all and now have four weeks to prepare.

“We are showing grit and determination now, we are proving a hard team to beat, and we are winning games we would have lost in the past. We are not happy about the red cards, it is something we must look at. Last year we didn’t open up the play as well as we can, but we are moving better now and looking forward to the semi-final.”

Inniscarra did open well but were off the radar too many times early on. Pàdraig Holland and Owen McCarthy with frees did find the target but Bride were level 11 minutes into the contest, Ronan O’Connell and Conleth Ryan, with a super sideline, replying.

Slowly Bride grew into the contest and at the end of the first quarter led 0-4 to 0-3. Adam Walsh was now in top form for Bride converting his third point in a row and then, in the 20th minute, a super Bride goal, good work by Cillian Tobin and Ronan O’Connell setting up Josh Ahern who made no mistake.

The contest got a little heated now, first Bride’s Conleth Ryan got a yellow card and then midfielder Jason Mannix a straight red in the same altercation. But it did little to upset a slick Bride side who went on to lead 1-10 to 0-5 at the break with Walsh keeping the scoreboard ticking over nicely.

With Josh Ahern aiding the superb Brian Roche around midfield Bride were relentless on the restart, Walsh and Roche tacking on further points but then hope for Inniscarra when Holland blasted a close in free to the net in the 36th minute.

But with Patrick O’Flynn superb at full back, Roche ruling midfield and Ryan, O’Connell and Walsh doing Trojan work it was all Bride and by the end of the third quarter the Rathcormac men were impressive leaders 1-15 to 1-7 despite suffering another red card, this time for unused sub Cian O’Connor.

Inniscarra, now facing a relegation dogfight, did respond in the final quarter, Owen McCarthy, Holland with a 65 and David O’Keeffe firing over points but they were always facing a losing battle as battling Bride always had their measure.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: A. Walsh 0-9 (0-6 frees, 0-2 65s), J. Ahern 1-1, R. O’Connell and C. Ryan (0-1 sideline) 0-3 each, B. Roche 0-2.

Scorers for Inniscarra: P. Holland 1-7 (1-5 frees, 0-2 65s), O. McCarthy and D. O’Keeffe 0-2 each, O’Donoghue 0-1.

BRIDE ROVERS: C. Hogan; C. Hazelwood, P. O’Flynn, D. Cashman; K. Kearney, E. Roche, S. O’Connor; B. Roche, J. Mannix; C. Ryan, R. O’Connell, A. Walsh; C. Tobin, D. Dooley, J. Ahern.

Subs: W. Finnegan for Dooley (50m), L. Roche for Tobin (55m), D. Barry for Ahern (59m)

INNISCARRA: J. O’Keefe; C. O’Leary, B. O’Mahony, C. Lombard; S. Sheehan, L. Ryan, P. Holland; J. Harrington, S. O’Donoghue; O. McCarthy, D. Keane, A. McCarthy; D. O’Keeffe, C. Casey, J. Roche.

Subs: C. O’Leary for Roche (47m), J. O’Sullivan for Lombard (57m), M. Murphy for O’Keeffe (60m).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).