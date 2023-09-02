First-half salvo more than enough for Na Piarsaigh against Doon

Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh 4-23 Doon 0-16

Four first-half goals from champions Na Piarsaigh helped them easily account for Doon and secure consecutive victories in the Limerick SHC. They rarely needed to hit top gear in the second half as they put the opening round loss to Patrickswell firmly in the rearview mirror.

Shane O’Neill’s men had nine different scorers and despite hitting over a dozen wides, had way too much for a side they’ve defeated in the 2018 and 2020 county finals. For Doon, who have Fergie O’Loughlin in charge, they were well below the level they’ll need should they reach the knockout stages. It is a second 19-point loss of the campaign, that also in Bruff, against Kilmallock.

While Doon did bring the intensity shown in their second-round win over Patrickswell they were unable to recover following the concession of a sixth-minute Adrian Breen goal. Doon’s first half shooting wasn’t poor – just four wides – but they only managed eight points.

Adam English carried a lot of their threat and was only joined on the scoresheet by three others, each of whom chipped in with just a point apiece. The Caherdavin men streaked away in the first half to lead 4-9 to 0-8 at the change of ends. English would end with thirteen white flags and continues to show the talent at his disposal.

Their second goal, from the impressive Conor Boylan, arrived just before the quarter hour and Ronan Lynch buried a third from a Daithi Dempsey pass. The consistent Dempsey was in fine form, making his first start of the season. His fingerprints were all over much of what Na Piarsaigh did and when Breen got their fourth, the result was as good as secured.

Peter Casey landed four points in the first half as his rich vein of form shows no signs of abating.

Doon searched and searched for a green flag and Pat Ryan was denied by a diving Mike Casey block early in the second half, but Shane Dowling wasn’t to be breached. The former Limerick star landed a long range free and appears to be growing in the role as first choice keeper with the senior side.

The winners were able to tack on more scores at will, including eight of the final ten points. With Will O’Donoghue a spectator in a supportive boot, they’ve found new options in JJ Carey and Wayne Kearns. Emmet McEvoy epitomised the threat they had, the corner back joining in on a sweeping move to land a score from 45 meters.

Boylan added a couple of late efforts as it appears the seven-time winners look to be the side to beat once more. The fizz had long gone out of this clash before John O’Halloran called a halt.

With four sides to get advance from this group of six, Na Piarsaigh are almost there, but Doon’s clash with basement boys Kildimo Pallaskenry never looked so important in their hunt for another season in the knockouts.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: A Breen 2-3; R Lynch 1-7 (0-6 frees); C Boylan 1-3; P Casey 0-5; W Kearns, K Dempsey, D Dempsey, S Dowling (free), E McEvoy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Doon: A English 0-13 (9 frees, 1 ’65’); D Coughlan, C O’Donovan, P Ryan 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: S Dowling; E McEvoy, M Casey, J Fitzgerald; M Foley, K Downes, V Harrington; D Dempsey, W Kearns; C Boylan, JJ Carey, R Lynch; A Breen, W Henn, P Casey.

Sub: K Dempsey for Henn (36).

Doon: T Lynch; C Ryan, E Fitzgibbon, S O’Connell; J Cummins, D O’Donovan, E Stokes; C O’Donovan, T Whelan; K Maher, B Murphy, J Ryan; P Ryan (C), D Coughlan, A English.

Subs: P Cummins for O’Connell, D Stapleton for Coughlan (both half-time), G Thomas for Whelan (45), S Og Blackmore for J Cummins (51).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).