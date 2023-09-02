Defiant Daly drives Fermoy to victory but it's all in vain

Cork Senior A Hurling Championship: Fermoy 1-18 Carrigtwohill 2-14

CONTRASTING emotions at the final whistle in Watergrasshill as the victors Fermoy left the field downcast, while the vanquished Carrigtwohill players have a county semi-final to look forward to.

Results elsewhere meant that Fermoy's one-point win was ultimately in vain, Cloyne edging Mallow to leave Fermoy, Carrig and Cloyne on four points. But Cloyne's two-point win was the difference, as they finished on +1 while Fermoy ended up with a SD of -1. It was tough on Fermoy who recorded a superb come-from-behind win in the Saturday sunshine.

Carrigtwohill, meanwhile, not just survive but go directly to the semi-final as the second seed behind Bride Rovers.

There was early drama with two goals in the opening seven minutes of the game. Carrigtwohill were awarded a penalty and keeper Shane Devlin stepped up and placed it with aplomb past Shane Coughlan.

Fermoy needed a response and what a response it was. Just over a minute later they had the ball in the back of the net themselves. Darragh Daly put a lovely cross-field pass into the hand of David O’Callaghan in space who neatly slotted it home.

Fermoy’s secret weapon came in the form of full-forward Brian O’Sullivan whose free-taking accuracy kept his side within reach of Carrigtwohill at all times.

O’Sullivan found the gap between the posts just before half time to level things up at the interval at 1-8 a piece. Both sides had everything to play for in the second period.

Fermoy started the second half well but just when they thought they were getting their noses in front, Carrig's James Mulcahy buried the ball with ferocity past a helpless Shane Coughlan after 37 minutes.

Dropping the heads, though, was not an option for Fermoy and they powered on. They never let Carrigtwohill get out of reach at any stage of the second-half and actually dominated proceedings in the final 10 minutes.

With news filtering through from elsewhere of their status, the Fermoy players kicked it up a gear coming down the home stretch. There was some fine hurling on display from the Avondhu men as they clawed their way back level with Carrigtwohill with four minutes left on the clock.

Darragh Daly’s impressive long-range effort found its way between the uprights to level it and two minutes later he scored again, this time it was the winning point. It was sterling stuff from Fermoy, but ultimately disappointment was their lot.

Carrig, meanwhile, can use this setback for their last four clash against the winners of Newcestown and Killeagh, who meet in the quarters.

Scorers for Fermoy: B O’Sullivan 0-10 (8f), D O’Callaghan 1-1, D Daly 0-3, S Aherne 0-2, P De Roiste and J Carr 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh 0-5 (2f), J Mulcahy 1-1, S Devlin 1-0, C O’Riordan 0-3, J Oke, D Murnane, J McCarthy, P Hogan, S De Búrca 0-1 each.

FERMOY: S Coughlan; J O’Brien, S Shanahan, P Murphy; D O’Carroll, G Lardner, P De Róiste; M Brennan, T Clancy; D O’Callaghan, J Molloy, S Aherne; D Daly, B O’Sullivan, J Carr.

Subs: A Creed for J Molloy (40), C Fitzpatrick for T Clancy (47), E Clancy for S Shanahan (57), A Aherne for D O’Callaghan (64).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; N Coughlan, S De Búrca, P O’Sullivan; D Murnane, J Horgan, A Walsh Barry; J Oke, P Hogan; C O’Riordan,

L Gosnell, J McCarthy; S Walsh, L O’Sullivan, J Mulcahy.

Subs: B Twomey for L Gosnell (42), T Hogan for L O’Sullivan (48), C Barry for J Oke (58), O Baverstock for J Mulcahy (63), S Brennan for P Hogan (65).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarrs).