POB gets the goal as dramatic scramble sends Killeagh into quarters

Cork SAHC Group A: Killeagh 1-19 Na Piarsaigh 1-19

“Who got the goal?” was the most asked question long after the final whistle as a 62nd-minute scramble sent Killeagh through to the Cork SAHC knockout stages and eliminated Na Piarsaigh.

The East Cork side knew a draw would be enough to survive this straight shootout for second place in Group A but found themselves three down after a late rally from the city side.

But they forced a 65 and Dylan McCarthy, in his first year out of minor, sent in the perfect delivery right under the crossbar.

It was met by full-back Patrick O’Brien, a warrior for Killeagh throughout the second half. Although his flick may have deflected off a Piarsaigh player, the answer afterwards was that the goal belonged to ‘POB’.

The no. 3 had been liberated to play a starring all-round role by the half-time introduction of Darragh O’Brien, just turned 18. He clamped down on Piarsaigh’s own teenage prodigy Ross O’Sullivan, who had struck 0-3 in the first half and almost stitched two further goals.

Driven on by POB’s high catches and McCarthy’s accuracy (once again finishing with 0-10), they fought back from five points down to lead by two entering the final four minutes.

But Piarsaigh had their own bench impact. The Sheehans, Luke (0-2) and Evan (0-1), both came on and landed huge scores in a five-point burst.

Luke brought them back level, despite being fouled in the process, a Daire Connery free from his own 45m line put them ahead, and Evan made it 1-19 to 0-19 before the late drama.

The last meeting between these sides in 2019, during the short-lived April-for-clubs experiment, was given a live national television broadcast by TG4. Both have dropped into the newly formed second tier since then, Piarsaigh just last year, and the men in stripes were rooted to the spot in stunned silence in the moments after the final whistle, their promotion dreams on hold for another year.

This was a game fought with all-or-nothing intensity, with both sides putting in hits to send opponents out over either sideline or to stop them in their tracks.

The accuracy didn’t quite match up until the second half, with both sides missing 10 chances before the break.

O’Sullivan had a shot on goal blocked by his marker Dylan Hogan straight from the throw-in before Killeagh got on top.

Shane Smiddy was a constant outlet for puck-outs as their half-forward line worked up and down the flanks. That industrious trio won one free each for McCarthy to convert their first three points.

Eoghan Keniry was denied a goal by Alan Hogan but they made up for it with three points in the space of two minutes for a 0-6 to 0-2 lead by the 21st minute; Keniry and Gary Leahy (twice) finding the target.

But the next eight minutes would be hugely damaging to their hopes as Na Piarsaigh reeled off 1-6 on the trot.

Cian Buckley and Connery managed to break Killeagh’s ball-winning supremacy and when their defence failed to deal with Kevin Moynihan’s skittling sideline cut, Shane Forde weaved through to punish them.

When they fumbled another sideline delivery, O’Sullivan dashed in to flash another shot just wide.

But his point, a pair from Kevin Moynihan, and a monster from Connery stretched their lead to 1-8 to 0-7 by the interval.

Killeagh were inspired on the resumption. They struck five in a row to lead by the 42nd minute, with three from McCarthy including a 65 after Colm Leahy’s goal-bound shot was deflected behind.

Back and forth it swung with sweet scores from both Moynihans and McCarthys on either side, including a sideline cut from half-back Ryan.

But their 10th time level mattered the most as Killeagh advance to meet Newcestown in the quarter-finals.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy (0-10, 7 frees, 1 65); P O’Brien (1-0); E Keniry (0-3); S Walsh, G Leahy (0-2 each); R McCarthy (sideline), C Leahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Moynihan (0-8, 7 frees); S Forde (1-0); K Moynihan, R O’Sullivan (1 free) (0-3 each); D Connery (1 free), L Sheehan (0-2 each); E Sheehan (0-1).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; D Hogan, P O’Brien, S Long (j-capt); R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh Wallace; C Leahy, S Walsh; Dinny Walsh (j-capt), E Keniry, S Smiddy; D McCarthy, G Leahy, C Leahy.

Subs: D O’Brien for Walsh Wallace (h-t), E Lane for S Walsh (50), A Leahy for D Walsh (53).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning (capt), G Joyce; C Flynn, D Connery, C Buckley; D Gunning, E Moynihan; C Hanifin, K Moynihan, K Buckley; R O’Sullivan, P Rourke, S Forde.

Subs: L Sheehan for Hanifin (44), E Sheehan for Rourke (48), G Healy for Flynn (50).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).