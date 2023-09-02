Cork IAHC: Midleton maintain 100% record as Aghabullogue seal semi-final spot

Cork IAHC Round 3 Round Up

Midleton’s second team continued their fine form on Saturday afternoon as they maintained their 100% record in Group C of the Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC. The Magpies defeated last year’s Premier Junior champions, Ballygiblin, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, by 2-21 to 2-15 in Ballynoe to take the direct route to the semi-finals as top seeds.

They trailed by 1-11 to 0-6 at half time, and by 2-14 to 0-15 at the three-quarter mark before they turned the game completely on its head in the final 15 minutes. Aaron Mulcahy, who also hit 13 points, and Tiernan Roche got the goals while Aidan Ryan and Christian Murphy were outstanding for the Magpies.

Aghabullogue took the other semi-final spot on offer as they topped Group A after the edged Lisgoold by 2-17 to 1-19 in Caherlag. John Corkery was the ace in the Muskerry men’s pack as he pilfered 2-4 from play while Shane Tarrant’s 0-7 contribution was also key. John Cashman hit 0-10 for Lisgoold and Mark Hegarty 1-1 as the Imokilly side also progressed to the final six despite the loss.

That’s because Lisgoold enjoy the head-to-head advantage over Aghada, who defeated Youghal by 1-21 to 1-13 in Aghavine. Will Leahy was in inspirational form for Aghada, hitting 1-11 while Rory O’Connell, Fionn O’Connor, Michael Russell and Mark McCarthy all hit a brace of points each.

Mayfield took top spot in Group B after they won a thrilling battle with their neighbours from Sarsfield’s in Carraig na bhFear. In a tit-for-tat encounter, the city side disproved the theory that goals win matches. Sars scored three through Shane O’Regan (2) and Ben Nodwell but Mayfield’s more balanced scoring saw them through as they won by 2-15 to 3-10. Dave Malone and Dave O’Neill raised the green flags for them while Nicky Kelly hit 0-7, and they will now play Lisgoold in the quarterfinals.

Blackrock finished just behind Mayfield in Group B after they beat Kildorrery by 3-17 to 1-21 in Glantane. Two Fionn Coleman goals gave the Rockies the impetus in the first half, but a David Kelly goal brought Kildorrery back into the game after the break. Indeed, Michael Walsh put them two points up before Coleman completed his hat-trick with a sensational goal that helped book his side a quarter final date with Ballygiblin.

Cloughduv maintained their Intermediate status for 2024 as they took third place in Group C after they bested Douglas by 3-18 to 2-14 in Ballincollig. The Muskerry side have been decimated by emigration, but they found their form here as goals from Jack Devine, Eoin Mc Nabola and Darragh Ring secured them the win.

The defeat for Douglas means that they will now play Youghal in the relegation playoff.

Quarter Finals: Mayfield v Lisgoold, Blackrock v Ballygiblin

Semi Finals: Midleton v Blackrock/Ballygiblin, Aghabullogue v Mayfield/Lisgoold

Relegation: Douglas v Youghal