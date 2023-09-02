O'Sullivan and Shanahan fire Lismore to safety over Dunhill

Waterford SHC Relegation Play-Off: Lismore 3-20 Dunhill 2-5

Teenager Ben O'Sullivan shot 2-2 from play as Lismore secured their senior status in style on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon in Dungarvan. Former county men Maurice Shanahan (0-8) and Paudi Prendergast (1-2) also starred for Brendan Landers' side.

"We want to be in quarter finals not relegation finals," admitted Shanahan. "We didn't want to be here today, no team does. We lost two or three big players during the year. Carthach Dalry did his cruciate in the first game against Roanmore and Paudi Prendergast played with a torn calf because it was do or die today."

Déise hurler Daly is set for a long spell on the sidelines with the cruciate knee ligament injury.

Lismore were relegated in 2015 and desperately wanted to avoid the same fate on this occasion. Ben O'Sullivan was denied by Donal Carey early on but found the bottom corner on nine minutes for the black and amber. A minute later, Paudi Prendergast raised a green flag even though Carey got a stick to his shot. Darragh Murray goaled for Dunhill but it was one way traffic. O'Sullivan sent a rocket to the roof of the net three minutes before the break as Lismore went in 20 points up (3-15 to 1-1).

Oisin O'Gorman added two fine points in the second period as Lismore eased up. Dan Shanahan came on as a late sub for the leaders. This is his 31st season at adult level.

Murray pulled home a consolation goal five minutes from time. Nicky Barry blew the final whistle when Dunhill forward Eamonn Murphy went down in agony in front of the stand. He left the field on crutches.

Scorers for Lismore: B O'Sullivan 2-2, M Shanahan 0-8 (5fs, 2 65s), P Prendergast 1-2, O O'Gorman 0-4, Jack Prendergast 0-2, Joseph O'Keeffe, I Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dunhill: D Murray 2-0, E Murphy 0-2, D Swift, S Casey (f), C Quinn (f) 0-1 each.

Lismore: S Barry; C Howard, John Prendergast, J Lenihan; F Reaney, I Daly, A Whelan; Joseph O'Keeffe, Jack Prendergast; Jamie O'Keeffe, M Shanahan, J Shanahan; O O'Gorman, B O'Sullivan, P Prendergast.

Subs: D O'Keeffe for P Prendergast (HT), D Shanahan for O'Gorman (49), R Landers for Lenihan (54), T Duffin for Jamie O'Keeffe (57), P Foley for J Shanahan (60).

Dunhill: D Carey; C Hally, W Hally, S McDonald; G Murphy, D Swift, C Quinn; M Murphy, D Murray; E Queally, E Murphy, B Gallagher; S Kavanagh, J Burns, M Hally.

Subs: D Colfer for McDonald (23), S Casey for Gallagher (HT), A Foran for Kavanagh (HT), S Connolly for Casey (54), J Groves for Colfer (60).

Referee: N Barry