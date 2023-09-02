O'Sullivan and Shanahan fire Lismore to safety over Dunhill

Paudi Prendergast another to star as Brendan Landers' side avoid a repeat of their drop in 2015 with demolition of Dunhill
O'Sullivan and Shanahan fire Lismore to safety over Dunhill

WHERE THEY BELONG: Lismore’s Maurice Shanahan was relieved to avoid relegation. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 17:34
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SHC Relegation Play-Off: Lismore 3-20 Dunhill 2-5 

Teenager Ben O'Sullivan shot 2-2 from play as Lismore secured their senior status in style on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon in Dungarvan. Former county men Maurice Shanahan (0-8) and Paudi Prendergast (1-2) also starred for Brendan Landers' side.

"We want to be in quarter finals not relegation finals," admitted Shanahan. "We didn't want to be here today, no team does. We lost two or three big players during the year. Carthach Dalry did his cruciate in the first game against Roanmore and Paudi Prendergast played with a torn calf because it was do or die today." 

Déise hurler Daly is set for a long spell on the sidelines with the cruciate knee ligament injury.

Lismore were relegated in 2015 and desperately wanted to avoid the same fate on this occasion. Ben O'Sullivan was denied by Donal Carey early on but found the bottom corner on nine minutes for the black and amber. A minute later, Paudi Prendergast raised a green flag even though Carey got a stick to his shot. Darragh Murray goaled for Dunhill but it was one way traffic. O'Sullivan sent a rocket to the roof of the net three minutes before the break as Lismore went in 20 points up (3-15 to 1-1).

Oisin O'Gorman added two fine points in the second period as Lismore eased up. Dan Shanahan came on as a late sub for the leaders. This is his 31st season at adult level.

Murray pulled home a consolation goal five minutes from time. Nicky Barry blew the final whistle when Dunhill forward Eamonn Murphy went down in agony in front of the stand. He left the field on crutches.

Scorers for Lismore: B O'Sullivan 2-2, M Shanahan 0-8 (5fs, 2 65s), P Prendergast 1-2, O O'Gorman 0-4, Jack Prendergast 0-2, Joseph O'Keeffe, I Daly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dunhill: D Murray 2-0, E Murphy 0-2, D Swift, S Casey (f), C Quinn (f) 0-1 each.

Lismore: S Barry; C Howard, John Prendergast, J Lenihan; F Reaney, I Daly, A Whelan; Joseph O'Keeffe, Jack Prendergast; Jamie O'Keeffe, M Shanahan, J Shanahan; O O'Gorman, B O'Sullivan, P Prendergast.

Subs: D O'Keeffe for P Prendergast (HT), D Shanahan for O'Gorman (49), R Landers for Lenihan (54), T Duffin for Jamie O'Keeffe (57), P Foley for J Shanahan (60).

Dunhill: D Carey; C Hally, W Hally, S McDonald; G Murphy, D Swift, C Quinn; M Murphy, D Murray; E Queally, E Murphy, B Gallagher; S Kavanagh, J Burns, M Hally.

Subs: D Colfer for McDonald (23), S Casey for Gallagher (HT), A Foran for Kavanagh (HT), S Connolly for Casey (54), J Groves for Colfer (60).

Referee: N Barry

More in this section

Ray O’Mahony 11/5/2023 Ray O’Mahony appointed Cork U20 football manager
Barryroe secure Cork Premier JHC semi spot with narrow win over Milford Barryroe secure Cork Premier JHC semi spot with narrow win over Milford
Clinical Mark Hickey helps Kilbrittain reach Cork Premier JHC knockout stages Clinical Mark Hickey helps Kilbrittain reach Cork Premier JHC knockout stages
O'Sullivan and Shanahan fire Lismore to safety over Dunhill

Sean O'Shea stars as Kenmare Shamrocks upset Crokes to claim final spot

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd