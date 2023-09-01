Ray O’Mahony appointed Cork U20 football manager

Ray O’Mahony has been proposed as the new Cork U20 football manager, Cork GAA has confirmed. The Éire Óg club man is to be handed a two-year term.

He replaces Bobbie O'Dwyer, who stepped down last month after a two-year term.

O'Mahony will have Michael O’Brien of Ballincollig as coach, with additional selectors to be announced.

O'Mahony served as Cork minor football manager in 2023, with O'Brien taking that position before him. Both previously served with county development squads.

The minors won Munster titles in 2021 and 22 under O'Brien's term, bridging a gap to 2010. Before that he led Ballincollig to a first senior football county in 2014.

Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan welcomed the appointments: “Ray and Michael bring a wealth of experience from their time with our underage teams, as we hope to build on the good work done at Minor level over recent times.”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan added: “The appointment of this group is a further indication of our desire to provide a pathway for mentors through the system, while ensuring a continuous flow of competent players to our senior panel.”

The appointments are set to be ratified at next Tuesday’s county board meeting.