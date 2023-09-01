Kilmallock off their best but do enough to stay perfect

Kilmallock 1-17 Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-13

Kilmallock continued their 100% start to the Limerick SHC with a comfortable victory over Kildimo Pallaskenry – who remain pointless. The Balbec were underwhelming at times, hitting a total of 14 wides, including a number of uncharacteristic efforts.

The seven-point margin was about accurate, as Fintan O’Connor’s men created the greater openings, but their wastefulness will need to be addressed in the coming rounds.

Kildimo Pallaskenry’s troubles were clear once again, an attack struggling for scores as well as an inability to truly get the maximum out of Kyle Hayes. He started in the half-forward line but was well marshalled by Kilmallock. The absence of Cathal Downes hindered them too, though they had good performance from Barry O’Connell as a sweeper.

There was a five-point gap after 10 minutes, 1-2 to no score. Oisin O’Reilly opening the scoring while Micheál Houlihan’s free came after the opening goal.

Barry Hennessey’s long delivery found the net off the fingers of Shane O’Brien, which deceived John Chawke. It was an underwhelming half of hurling, with the side in blue relying on Shaun Barry frees. They were somewhat efficient, with only one wide from a free and another from play in the opening stanza but they rarely threatened the Kilmallock rearguard for a breakthrough goal.

The Balbec led 1-6 to 0-8 after 30 mins. The second-half had a four and a half minute delay right from the start , after Balbec captain Phelim O’Reilly picked up a serious looking knee injury. He was replaced by 2022 All Ireland winner, Robbie Hanley, who was returning from his travels.

Kildimo Pallaskenry only managed a single point, from Ciarán McMahon, in the opening 20 minutes of the second half. The game wasn’t out of sight, however, as five wides in the same period from Kilmallock meant the margin was only 1-11 to 0-9. Points from Robbie Hanley Clarke (sideline), O’Brien and O’Reilly putting the 2022 runners-up in control.

That McMahon point was all Natal O’Grady’s men managed from play during the second half and John Chawke’s late attempt to find the net with a 21-yard free flew over – summing up an their evening.

Michaél Houlihan’s radar was off but Conor Hanley Clarke stepped up to slot over a brace of frees as well as two identical sideline cuts. They were far too strong at the back.

Kilmallock face Patrickswell on Thursday, knowing a victory will cement a semi-final spot. Kildimo Pallaskenry’s time in this ‘super six’, looks in real trouble ahead of meetings with Doon and Patrickswell.

Scorers for Kilmallock: S O’Brien 1-4; M Houlihan (frees); C Hanley Clarke (0-2 s/l, 0-2 frees) 0-4 each; O O’Reilly, R Egan 0-2; R Hanley 0-1.

Scorers for Kildimo Pallaskenry: S Barry 0-8 (0-8 frees); K Hayes, D O’Connell, Ciaran McMahon 0-1, L Griffin (free), J Chawke (free) 0-1 each.

Kilmallock: B Hennessy; D O’Brien, D Joy, S Quirke; K O’Donnell, A Costello, P O’Loughlin; P O’Reilly (C), K Hayes; M Houlihan, G O’Mahony, R Egan; C Hanley Clarke, O O’Reilly, S O’Brien.

Subs: R Hanley for P O’Reilly (inj - 34).

Kildimo Pallaskenry: J Chawke; K O’Connell, T McCarthy, Ciarán McMahon; P Nash, B O’Connell, L Griffin; C Staff, D Fitzgerald; D O’Connell, C Barry, S Barry; K Hayes (C), S Barry, C McMahon.

Subs: S Hartigan for Conor McMahon (57), L O’Keeffe for Fitzgerald (60).

Referee: Michael Sexton (Bruree).