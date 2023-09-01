'Don’t call me, I’ll call you' - Richie Hogan bows out after incredible Kilkenny career 

Seven-time All-Ireland SHC winner and 2014 hurler of the year Richie Hogan has retired from inter-county hurling.

The Kilkenny star made his announcement via the Kilkenny County Board on Friday morning, bringing to an end an illustrious career that also saw him earn four All-Stars, 11 Leinster titles and five National Leagues.

The Danesfort man had been plagued by injuries in recent years, suffering back issues going back to when he won hurler of the year eight years ago and nominated for the award the following season when TJ Reid picked up the gong. He recovered from a broken hand against Cork in this year’s Division 1 semi-final to make a number of substitute appearances in this year’s championship including the final when he came on in the 65th minute.

In a passionate statement, the 35-year-old gave praise to a number of those who contributed to his time in the black and amber. “Thank you!” he opened. “For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a Kilkenny hurler. I cannot recall a day in my life where I haven’t thought about what I need to do to get to the highest level of the sport or what I need to do to stay up there.

“Listening to stories from my grandfather about Kilkenny heroes of the past and watching endless hours of games on repeat from Kilkenny teams in the 90s allowed me to dream. Going to games with my brother Paddy to see my father and my uncle Richie playing for their clubs filled me with the inspiration I needed to practise everyday and make that dream a reality.

“I always believed I was born to play hurling and from the first day I represented Kilkenny as a 12 year old I felt like the black and amber colours were woven into my skin. Now that my playing days are over I look forward to wearing those famous colours as a supporter again.

“I can honestly say that apart from the obvious exceptions in life, nothing has given me more joy and nothing has caused me more heartache than playing hurling. Winning 7 All Irelands in the first 9 years of my senior hurling career was amazing and I will never forget those times or the incredible teammates that I played alongside.

“The last couple of years have been hugely challenging physically and mentally but I’ve developed characteristics during that time that will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

Hogan credited his club-mates as well as the current Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng and medical personnel “without whom I would never have made it to the field on so many occasions”.

He also thanked the GPA “for its incredible education and professional support as well as all of the employers I have worked for over my career who accommodated my sporting commitments and always recognised the value of gaining skills on the field and implementing these in the workplace”.

He continued: “Thank you to my wife Anne, my parents Sean and Liz, my brother Paddy, sisters Rachel and Niamh, my grandparents Eileen, Mick, Bee and Patsy and my wider family. Thank you to my former teachers and every GAA volunteer in my club.”

He concluded: “To the people of Kilkenny, thank you for everything. I always think of how lucky I was to be born into a county where my obsession with hurling was equally matched by everyone in our great city.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support you have given me through both good and challenging times on the pitch. My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater. For now however, don’t call me, I’ll call you.”