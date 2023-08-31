Patrickswell back to winning ways with pillar to post win over Ahane

Limerick SHC

Patrickswell 2-16 Ahane 2-13

Patrickswell returned to winning ways, making it two-from-two in the Limerick SHC, as they eventually wrestled clear of Ahane. There was scoreboard controversy in Kilmallock, however. Ahane queried the electronic scoreboard a number of times during the second half, while this reporter, and others had Patrickswell 2-16 to 2-13 winners.

The issue for Ahane was, their players chased a four-point margin when they were possibly only two in arrears, the eventual margin on the scoreboard reading 2-17 to 2-12. It appeared inter-county referee Johnny Murphy was happy with the tally, leaving Patrickswell five clear. Unused sub Mark Foley received his marching orders for his late protests. It is believed Ahane will object to the score, but not question the result.

The game itself didn’t perhaps have the intensity or quality that has been expected for this grade of senior championship in the first half, but there was much improved fare in a second period. Goals from Jordan Higgins and Aaron Gillane, one in either half meant Patrickswell led throughout the clash.

Patrickswell led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time with Higgins’ second minute goal opening their account. They were that bit more accurate, with Ahane off target seven times in the first half. Tom Morrissey scored each of their points, all from frees.

Cian Fitzgerald and Cian Lynch helped Patrickswell to a 1-3 to 0-1 advantage by the tenth minute but their fouling allowed the east Limerick side get each of the next three points. There was a couple of openings for more goals for Eamonn Kelly’s men but Johnathan Hayes dealt easily. with Mark Carmody and John Kirby strikes.

Ahane corrected their lack of scores from play immediately on the restart as Mark Donnellan landed a neat point. But, overall, to only have three different scorers proved telling, with the Well on target with nine of their outfit.

With the margin at four, Gillane looked to have killed the game with his third goal of the championship. An incredible team move simply saw them escape any Ahane challenge with quick, one touch hurling. It began with his brother Jason, the Patrickswell goalkeeper. A string of passes and flicks brought them to inside the Ahane ’45 as Cian Lynch played in his their marksman with a wonderful diagonal ball. Gillane, unsurprisingly made no mistake with the low finish.

Sean Flynn’s Ahane got the next three points to cut the gap back to four, and it is in this period where the scoreboard doubts crept in.

Tom’s twin, Paddy brought major doubt among the winners when he whipped a dropping ball to the net in a crowded square, for a 57th green flag. Patrickswell replied well, Kevin O’Brien clipping over a second before Gillane tacked on a last puck free – this after Ahane had gone for a goal with a number of late openings.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane 1-5 (0-3f); J Higgins 1-1; C Lynch, M Carmody, K O’Brien 0-2 each; J Kirby, C Fitzgerald, D Byrnes (65), J Kelleher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ahane: T Morrissey 1-11 (0-10 frees); P Morrissey 1-0; M Donnellan 0-2.

PATRICKSWELL: J Gillane; J Carrig, J Flynn, K Lynch; E Fitzgerald, D Byrnes, C Fitzgerald; C Lynch, J Kelleher; J Higgins, P Kirby, M Carmody; K O’Brien, A Gillane (C), J Kirby.

Subs: T O’Brien for Kirby (51), C Carroll for Higgins (59).

AHANE: J Hayes; E O’Leary, D Morrissey (C), E Enright, P Morrissey, C Barry, P Harnett; G Rowsome, D Minehan; S Power, T Morrissey, M Donnellan; J Butler, R Fox, A Murrihy.

Subs: S O’Grady for Murrihy (30).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Glenroe)