Mark Fitzgerald emerges as a contender for Clare job

It is understood Fitzgerald is now a leading candidate for Colm Collins' old job
Former Limerick manager Mark Fitzgerald

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 16:52
Maurice Brosnan

Former Limerick manager and Kerins O’Rahilly’s player Mark Fitzgerald has emerged as a contender for the vacant Clare senior football manager position.

After 10 years in charge, Colm Collins stood down after the end of the 2023 season. Clare have been linked with several figures, but it is understood Fitzgerald is now a leading candidate and will meet the committee this week. 

The county’s selection committee is made up of chairman Kieran Keating, secretary Deirdre Murphy and former Clare stars Ger Keane and David Tubridy.

The Kerry native joined Limerick initially as part of Ray Dempsey’s backroom team. When the Mayo man departed in March, Fitzgerald took over as manager. 

He was linked with the vacant post in the off-season before Limerick opted for Newcastle West’s Jimmy Lee. Fitzgerald managed against Clare in the Munster semi-final, losing out by a single goal last April.

Meanwhile, former Limerick forward and Ireland International Rules star Stephen Kelly has been named as part of Lee’s backroom team. Former manager John Brudair and Feenagh-Kilmeedy’s Pat Donnelly are on board as selectors. 

Micheál Cahill is the strength and conditioning coach having previously worked with the Clare seniors. The ticket will now be put forward for ratification in September.

