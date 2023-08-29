Bohan and McHale linked to vacant Clare football post

Clare and Tipperary should be in a position to name their new senior football managers by the middle of next month.

The Banner are believed to be closer to appointing a successor to Colm Collins after his 10 years in charge than Tipperary are to replacing David Power who in 2020 led the Premier County to their first Munster SFC title in 85 years.

The likes of outgoing Mayo selector Liam McHale and Dublin’s multiple All-Ireland ladies senior football-winning boss Mick Bohan have been linked to the position having both previously worked with Clare.

A number of native contenders are also being considered by the selection committee of county chairman Kieran Keating, secretary Deirdre Murphy and former Clare stars Ger Keane and David Tubridy.

Going on nearly three months since Power stepped down in Tipperary, Clonmel Commercials’ Charlie McGeever’s name has been mentioned in dispatches but it’s not certain if the former Tipperary selector is interested in taking the role.

Speaking earlier this month, football chairman Conor O’Dwyer said they would ideally have a recommendation in time for the knock-out stages of the championship but told TippFM that “getting the right person is more important than having someone in place by a certain date”.

Laois might be tempted to break their strong record of appointing Kerry-born managers to select their first native since Seán Dempsey. Previous boss Billy Sheehan was the sixth since Mick O’Dwyer and third in succession, the exceptions being Dempsey, Peter Creedon and Justin McNulty.

The Derry situation with interim boss Ciarán Meenagh remains unclear. Brendan Rogers has expressed his hope that he remains in charge for 2024, while Dublin’s All-Ireland SFC winning manager Dessie Farrell weighs up his options as he has another year remaining in his current term.

Meanwhile, Galway senior camogie strength and conditioning coach Robbie Lane is considered a leading candidate for the athletic development lead position with the county’s senior hurlers.

Son of Tribesmen great and former senior manager Noel, Lane has worked with Cathal Murray in transforming the senior camogie side having previously worked with the minors.

He is head of performance at the Doc Fitness gym in Kilcolgan and has a strength and conditioning degree through Setanta College.

Elsewhere, the draw for the preliminary quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior hurling championship were made on Tuesday night. Nenagh Éire Óg will face Thurles Sarsfields in Borrisoleigh on Saturday week at 5pm. The following afternoon at 4pm, Clonoulty-Rossmore take on CJ Kickhams Mullinahone in Cashel.