Football league finals may remain despite opposition

The Allianz Football League finals could be saved next month despite 60% of counties backing their disbandment in recent feedback.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are again recommending the games be discontinued due to a perceived lack of competitiveness in the deciders and as a means of creating more space between the end of the league and commencement of the provincial championships.

Central Council last year voted to retain them. However, Mayo had to play a Division 1 final seven days before their Connacht SFC quarter-final against Roscommon, which they lost and there is a growing feeling that period of the season is too compact.

On a recent roadshow, the CCCC found that their concerns about the tightness of the schedule were shared by leading county board representatives. Nevertheless, county boards form just over 60% of Central Council and delegates’ heads may be turned by the hefty league gate receipts which hit close to an all-time high of €3.6 million this year.

What’s more, Dublin’s return to Division 1 next season combined with the return of Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager in Division 2 where he will pit his wits against the likes of old foes Mickey Harte and Kieran McGeeney is bound to add to the attraction of a competition, which this year offered seven Sam Maguire Cup slots.

The CCCC’s fear is that the incentive for winning the finals, as much as they are national titles, will continue to be diminished in such proximity to the provincial championship openers. It is their proposal that the team who finishes first in each of the four division at the end of the seven rounds will be crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Lucasz Kirszenstein is stepping down as the Galway senior hurlers’ head of athletic development after seven years with the team.

Appointed as strength and conditioning coach by Micheál Donoghue in late 2016 having prepared Tipperary for their All-Ireland success that year, the Polish man backed it up with another triumph with The Tribesmen the following season. Kirszenstein’s position was advertised earlier this month and the deadline for applications passed last Thursday.

Elsewhere, Karl Lacey was on Monday night listed as Kilcoo manager for their Down senior football championship first round game against Carryduff. The 2012 All-Ireland SFC winner stepped down from his position as academy head coach in Donegal in February and had been linked with taking over from Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton having trained the 2021-22 All-Ireland senior club champions during the spring.

There had been speculation the Four Masters man might be part of Jim McGuinness’ new management team in Donegal having been part of a proposed management team with him and Rory Kavanagh last year.