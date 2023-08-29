Football league finals may remain despite opposition

The Allianz Football League finals could be saved next month despite 60% of counties backing their disbandment in recent feedback
Football league finals may remain despite opposition

LEAGUE TITLE: Mayo players, from left, Diarmuid O'Connor, Jack Coyne, Jack Carney, Ryan O'Donoghue, and Matthew Ruane celebrate after this year's Allianz League final win. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 07:05
John Fogarty

The Allianz Football League finals could be saved next month despite 60% of counties backing their disbandment in recent feedback.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are again recommending the games be discontinued due to a perceived lack of competitiveness in the deciders and as a means of creating more space between the end of the league and commencement of the provincial championships.

Central Council last year voted to retain them. However, Mayo had to play a Division 1 final seven days before their Connacht SFC quarter-final against Roscommon, which they lost and there is a growing feeling that period of the season is too compact.

On a recent roadshow, the CCCC found that their concerns about the tightness of the schedule were shared by leading county board representatives. Nevertheless, county boards form just over 60% of Central Council and delegates’ heads may be turned by the hefty league gate receipts which hit close to an all-time high of €3.6 million this year.

What’s more, Dublin’s return to Division 1 next season combined with the return of Jim McGuinness as Donegal manager in Division 2 where he will pit his wits against the likes of old foes Mickey Harte and Kieran McGeeney is bound to add to the attraction of a competition, which this year offered seven Sam Maguire Cup slots.

The CCCC’s fear is that the incentive for winning the finals, as much as they are national titles, will continue to be diminished in such proximity to the provincial championship openers. It is their proposal that the team who finishes first in each of the four division at the end of the seven rounds will be crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Lucasz Kirszenstein is stepping down as the Galway senior hurlers’ head of athletic development after seven years with the team.

Appointed as strength and conditioning coach by Micheál Donoghue in late 2016 having prepared Tipperary for their All-Ireland success that year, the Polish man backed it up with another triumph with The Tribesmen the following season. Kirszenstein’s position was advertised earlier this month and the deadline for applications passed last Thursday.

Elsewhere, Karl Lacey was on Monday night listed as Kilcoo manager for their Down senior football championship first round game against Carryduff. The 2012 All-Ireland SFC winner stepped down from his position as academy head coach in Donegal in February and had been linked with taking over from Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton having trained the 2021-22 All-Ireland senior club champions during the spring.

There had been speculation the Four Masters man might be part of Jim McGuinness’ new management team in Donegal having been part of a proposed management team with him and Rory Kavanagh last year.

More in this section

Armagh v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 McHale on leaving Mayo: ‘The lads had a totally different philosophy on how this team should play’
Essendon Bombers Intra Club Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon
McAuliffe's two goals see Duhallow claim Cork Divisions title McAuliffe's two goals see Duhallow claim Cork Divisions title
<p>BAN: Well-known Wexford referee John Carton has been hit with an 8-week suspension by Wexford GAA. File pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Wexford referee appeals against eight-week ban

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd