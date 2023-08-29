Kilmacud Crokes boss pleased to recruit 'eye in the stand' Bernard Flynn

Kilmacud Crokes boss Robbie Brennan has described new recruit Bernard Flynn as his 'eye in the stand' on match days.

The reigning All-Ireland club SFC title holders have added former Meath star Flynn to their backroom.

Brennan was previously part of Flynn's Meath U20 backroom team in early 2021 though they stepped down after a matter of months following a row over access to senior players.

Dunboyne resident Brennan said he is in regular contact with Flynn and felt he could add to Crokes' bid for a three-in-a-row of Dublin SFC titles.

Flynn was actively involved on Sunday as Crokes defeated Castleknock to all but secure their place in the quarter-finals.

"Bernard has come in," confirmed Brennan. "From working with the Meath U20s and that I'd know him very well. He's just in the stand watching a couple of different bits and pieces for us, as the game unfolds, making sure we're not missing anything, which can happen.

"I'd always be in contact with Bernard, I'd know him for a while. We'd constantly be talking anyway and things like that. When he was available, it was a good opportunity to add another layer of experience to it.

"He's an eye in the stand really. He's watching different matchups and stuff like that for us, watching what other teams are trying to do and all that sort of thing."

Crokes' six-point win on Sunday maintained their remarkable perfect record in the group stage of the county championship.

They have won 17 out of 17 since the group stage element was introduced in 2018, providing the platform for them to win three Dublin titles, two Leinsters and an All-Ireland in that period.

"That's a record the lads are very proud of and they want to continue that," said Brennan, even though a draw in their final group game against Skerries will be enough to secure top spot in Group 2.

Despite back to back wins to begin their 2023 campaign, Brennan admitted that Crokes remain 'way behind' their rivals in terms of preparation. They beat Glen in the All-Ireland final in January.

"We're still way behind other teams and it probably looks like that at the minute if you're watching us," he said. "We didn't start back until way late and kind of chanced our way through the league and hoped we'd pick up a few results, which we did.

"We're still in the middle of our training block, which other teams have obviously done, so they're all primed and ready to go. It's a chance but with the way the season went, it obviously ran on very late, so we had no other option but to start back later."

Paul Mannion scored five points against Castleknock in his first action since inspiring Dublin to All-Ireland success last month. Galway All-Star Shane Walsh also returned after injury and struck a goal before being taken off.

"Shane is only really easing himself back, he hasn't really done anything since the Mayo game," said Brennan. "It's early doors for him but it's good to get that game time into him."