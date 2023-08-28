Wexford referee appeals against eight-week ban

Well-known Wexford referee John Carton has been hit with an 8-week suspension by Wexford GAA for comments made to a match official after a club championship game.

Carton is believed to have had a verbal exchange with referee Derek Murphy after his club Monageer-Boolavogue lost their county intermediate hurling semi-final championship game with Craanford on an 0-18 to 1-12 final scoreline.

Following receipt of the match report of referee Murphy, the county Central Competitions Control Committee proposed an 8-week ban for comments made to the referee.

Carton brought an appeal to the county's Hearings Committee who upheld the 8-week ban.

Now the Monageer-Boolavogue clubman has taken the matter to Leinster Council where his appeal will be heard by the provincial Hearings Committee on Tuesday night.

Carton is one of the most experienced referees in the county having officiated at county senior hurling and football club finals, while also having officiated at under-age county finals.

As a result of the ban Carton was unable to officiate on opening round games in the county football championship last weekend.

Meanwhile, new Wexford senior hurling manager Keith Rossiter must plan without two of his potential squad despite just having taken over the role from Darragh Egan.

Both Paudie Foley and Ian Carty will be unavailable when Rossiter and his backroom decide on a squad for pre-season training.

Foley, one of the sides top defenders, was not part of Darragh Egan's set-up for the 2023 season having decided to travel to Sydney. However, he returned to help his club Crossabeg-Ballymurn in the county senior hurling championship, where they reached the quarter-final, but more importantly preserved their senior status.

It had been hoped that Foley, a secondary school teacher, would become available once again after a tremendous club campaign, but he has already returned to Sydney.

Taghmon-Camross clubman Ian Carty who had an impressive first season in senior inter-county hurling is also unavailable to Rossiter as he shortly journeys to Dubai.

While there are still some reservations as to the availability of a number of the more experienced players, Rossiter, who will announce his backroom team at Tuesday night's County Board meeting, will be hoping that they will remain on board for 2024.