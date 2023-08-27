Salthill-Knocknacarra get Galway SFC campaign back on track, Caheristrane pip Barna

John O’Mahony’s Salthill-Knocknacarra continued to get their Galway SFC campaign back on track when they ousted Killannin by 4-9 to 1-10 at Pearse Stadium.

O’Mahony’s understrength side suffered a 3-10 to 0-6 hammering from Corofin on the opening weekend before they recovered to beat Caherlistrane by 1-10 to 1-6 last time out.

They looked to be in a bit of difficulty when they went in level at the break against Killannin, having played with the breeze behind them.

But county players Cathal Sweeney and Rob Finnerty led the way as they bossed the second half. Sweeney’s surging runs and deliveries from out the field created the opportunities and Finnerty supplied some great finishes, ending with 2-4 as Killannin’s challenge was beaten back despite the best efforts of Johnny Heaney.

Salthill-Knocknacarra, who had a couple of goals from Charlie Power in the opening half, will face neighbours Barna next time out in control of their own destiny.

Barna, having drawn their opening two games, were pipped by Caheristrane by 2-5 to 0-10 at the weekend, with Joe Monaghan getting a late goal as Caherlistrane got their first win of the campaign.

Annaghdown preserved their unbeaten start to the championship in the opening game of Sunday’s double-header at Pearse Stadium when they defeated An Spidéal by 6-9 to 0-9.

Damien Comer played havoc in front of goal, setting up opportunities which saw the likes of Daragh Meehan, after just 14 seconds, Ian Burke, Jack Dowd and Diarmuid Kilcommins supply the finishes.

They led by 4-4 to 0-5 at the break, having played against the wind, and bossed matters after the restart.

Maigh Cuilinn made it three wins from three with an impressive 2-14 to 1-11 win over a previously unbeaten Milltown side, while Corofin also kept up their perfect start with a 0-13 to 1-7 win over an Oughterard side who had a loss and a win going into this weekend.

One of the outstanding results of the weekend was Dunmore MacHales’ 1-8 apiece draw with 2021 champions Mountbellew-Moylough. Dunmore, who won the intermediate championship last year, trailed by 1-6 to 1-3 at the interval but got on top after the restart and Mountbellew needed a late Colin Ryan point to salvage a draw after winning their opening two games.

There was another draw in that group when St Michael’s and Tuam Stars shared the spoils in a 2-6 to 0-12 encounter, but one of the most poignant results came when St James’ won their second of three games when they defeated Leitir Móir by 2-15 to 0-9.

The result came not long after news emerged that club stalwart Alfie Howley, one of the club’s founding members who held a variety of positions with the club, with Pearse Stadium and at county board level had died.

The 80-year old, a native of Kilfenora in Clare who came to live in the Renmore area on the east of Galway city where he raised his family. He won two Galway SFC medals with the Fr Griffin’s club in the city before helping set up the Renmore club and then later St James’ when it amalgamated with neighbours Mervue.

A minute’s silence was held before St James’ game in his memory.