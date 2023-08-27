Dingle secure emphatic 13-point victory to send O’Rahillys into relegation playoff

Kerry club SFC: Kerins O’Rahillys 0-14 Dingle 3-18

A statement delivered in Tralee. Dingle reaffirmed their credentials and seized a semi-final spot with a terrific attacking performance. Kerins O’Rahillys are set for a relegation playoff after failing to secure a win in the group stages of the Kerry Club SFC.

Dingle hit the front early and scarcely let up for the hour. Depending on results elsewhere, a defeat on Sunday could have thrown them into relegation trouble. That thought was at the forefront of manager Padraig Corcoran’s mind this week.

“We’d the wind the first half, the boys moved the ball well and kicked some good scores,” he said post-match.

“This championship is unbelievably competitive. You can see that in how close a lot of the games are. Coming in today, our aim was avoid relegation. If we were beaten, we were looking at a relegation playoff. Thankfully we’d a good win.”

Before throw-in, the locals were stricken with concern as they voyaged along Strand Road. Seven months after the club contested an All-Ireland semi-final as Munster champions, they now face a fight to avoid relegation. In truth, the majority saw it coming. Of the Kerin O’Rahillys starting side that went down by a single goal against eventual All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes last January, eight were not in today’s matchday squad.

Dingle raced into a four-point lead in the opening quarter. An immediate long ball towards Paul Geaney kicked off the tie and the move finished with a fine score by Dylan Geaney, his first of four in the opening half hour.

Tom O’Sullivan started at centre-back marking Barry John Keane. The Kerry star defender kept the attacker scoreless and landed three points at the other end. Their lead could have been more if not for a fine stop to deny Barry Dan O’Sullivan’s lashed shot towards the bottom corner. Robert O’Connor was at full-length to make up for a poor kickout.

By half-time it was 0-5 to 0-14. Much of the home sides best work came in flashes. Ben Hanafin’s driving runs from wing-back yielded a point and Conor Hayes kicked two, capitalising on a typical pinpoint David Moran pass for his first.

To their credit, Kerins O’Rahillys continued to battle and struck the first three scores of the second half. Then came a sucker punch. A simple Paul Geaney free from the top of the D dropped short but Dingle pressed aggressively and forced the turnover. The first of two avoidable goals resulted as Dylan Geaney finished the move.

Paul Geaney added the second a minute later as he intercepted a sideline back towards the goalkeeper. It was time to break the emergency glass for John O’Connor, who responded by bringing on Tommy Walsh. Several pumped in deliveries eventually returned one mark.

Dingle saved their best green flag for last as the Geaneys linked up beautifully. A long ball by Man of the Match Dylan was collected by Paul who fed Conor for the goal.

“Dylan has huge potential,” said Corcoran with a smile. “He is a lovely footballer. He was in with Kerry this year and it has brought him on leaps and bounds.

“It is the three boys. Conor and Dylan are obviously brothers and Paul as well, there is a good telepathy between them. Sure, they kick the ball all the time between them. They know each other well.”

A strong hand could soon become stronger. This weekend the AFL regular season came to an end, with Geelong missing out on a spot in the finals. It means Mark O’Connor’s 2023 Australian campaign is over. Corcoran was unsure if he’d be available soon, but they would be delighted to have him: “I’ll have to talk to Tom O’Sullivan who would be in touch with him. He is our contact.”

They are back in action next weekend with the final scheduled for seven days later. That is immediately followed by the County Championship. No let-up.

“It will test the panel. No more than the intercounty stuff, you’d love two weeks. It will be taxing on clubs especially if panels are small. Look we are delighted to still be in the mix anyway. That is the most important thing.”

Scorers for Kerin O’Rahillys: Ben Hanafin 0-3, Conor Hayes 0-3, Jake Foley 0-2, Darragh O’Connor 0-2, Tom Hoare 0-1 (1 free), Diarmuid O’Sullivan 0-1 (1 free), David Moran 0-1, Tommy Walsh 0-1 (1 mark).

Scorers for Dingle: Dylan Geaney 1-4, Conor Geaney 1-3 (1 free), Paul Geaney 1-2 (1 free), Tom O’Sullivan 0-3, B O’Sullivan 0-2, Cathal Bambury 0-2, Brian O’Connor 0-1 (1 mark), B Devane 0-1.

Kerin O’Rahillys: R O’Connor; J Foley, R O’Callaghan, D McElligott; S McElligott, S Brosnan, B Hanafin; D Moran, D O’Sullivan; T Hoare, C Hayes, G Dillane; D O’Connor, B Keane, G Savage.

Subs: G Savage for Dillane (33), D Bowler for O’Sullivan (36), T Walsh for Crowe (42), S Pituch for Brosnan (55).

Dingle: G Curran; C Flannery, C. O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; B. O’Sullivan, L O’Connor; M Geaney, D Geaney, B Devane; C Geaney, P Geaney, C Bambury.

Subs: M Ó Beoláin for M Geaney (50), E Hoare for T O’Sullivan (50), M Flaherty for O’Sullivan (50), T de Brun for P Geaney (55).

Referee: D Casey (Scartaglin)