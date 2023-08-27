Draws made for Kerry club football championship knock-out stages

The draws have taken place for the next rounds of the Kerry club football championships. In the Kerry Club SFC semi-finals, Spa will host Dingle while Kenmare Shamrocks travel to Dr Crokes
Draws made for Kerry club football championship knock-out stages

SURPRISE PACKETS: Dara Moynihan Spa and Dara O'Shea Kenmare Shamrocks in action during the Kerry Club SFC clash. Pic: Macmonagle, Killarney

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 18:49
TJ Galvin

The draws have taken place for the next rounds of the Kerry club football championships.

In the Kerry Club SFC semi-finals, Spa will host Dingle while Kenmare Shamrocks travel to Dr Crokes.

There will be a Tralee derby to see who drops down to intermediate next year as last year's winners Kerins O'Rahillys face Na Gaeil in the relegation play-off. 

That tie will not take place until both sides involvement in the upcoming Kerry SFC is at an end.

In the IFC quarter-finals, favourites Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion face away ties after only finishing second in their respective groups.

Stacks travel to Glenflesk while Legion make the short journey to Beaufort.

David and Paudie Clifford's Fossa side face a trip north to take on Castleisland Desmonds while Kilcummin host Milltown Castlemain in the last quarter-final.

The IFC relegation semi-finals will see Currow up against Glenbeigh/Glencar and Ballydonoghue host St Mary's.

In the PJFC quarter-finals, favourites Ballymacelligott host Ballyduff, while Dromid Pearses face Annascaul.

There is a local derby as Ardfert host neighbours Churchill. Last year's finalists Listry host Listowel Emmetts in the final quarter-final.

In the JPFC relegation semi-finals, Waterville face Keel while Castlegregory are up against Skellig Rangers.

In the JFC quarter-finals, Sneem/Derrynane face Cromane and St Michael's Foilmore face a long journey north to take on Tarbert.

Renard host Cordal while there is a north Kerry derby in store for Moyvane and Beale.

All games, bar the Club SFC relegation play-off, are slated for next weekend with details to be revealed on Monday.

Kerry Club SFC semi-finals

Spa v Dingle

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Kerry Club SFC relegation play-off

Kerins O'Rahillys v Na Gaeil

Kerry IFC quarter-finals

Glenflesk v Austin Stacks 

Beaufort v Killarney Legion 

Castleisland Desmonds v Fossa 

Kilcummin v Milltown/Castlemaine

Kerry IFC relegation semi-finals

Currow v Glenbeigh/Glencar 

Ballydonoghue v St Mary’s

Kerry JPFC quarter-finals

Ballymacelligott v Ballyduff

Dromid Pearses v Annascaul 

Ardfert v Churchill

Listry v Listowel Emmets

Kerry JPFC relegation semi-finals

Waterville v Keel 

Castlegregory v Skellig Rangers

Kerry JFC

Sneem/Derrynane v Cromane 

Renard v Cordal 

Tarbert v St Michael’s-Foilmore 

Moyvane v Beale

More in this section

Burns the hero but Crokes worry about White injury Burns the hero but Crokes worry about White injury
KRB 27-8-2023 Loughmore-Castleiney v Upperchurch-Drombane Holders Kilruane face relegation fight, Toome, Kiladangan and Loughmore maintain runs
Kildare v Offaly - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2 Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Edenderry into semi-final draw
<p>'HUGE POTENTIAL': Dylan Geaney was in fine form for Dingle. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Dingle secure emphatic 13-point victory to send O’Rahillys into relegation playoff

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd