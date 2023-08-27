Draws made for Kerry club football championship knock-out stages

The draws have taken place for the next rounds of the Kerry club football championships.

In the Kerry Club SFC semi-finals, Spa will host Dingle while Kenmare Shamrocks travel to Dr Crokes.

There will be a Tralee derby to see who drops down to intermediate next year as last year's winners Kerins O'Rahillys face Na Gaeil in the relegation play-off.

That tie will not take place until both sides involvement in the upcoming Kerry SFC is at an end.

In the IFC quarter-finals, favourites Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion face away ties after only finishing second in their respective groups.

Stacks travel to Glenflesk while Legion make the short journey to Beaufort.

David and Paudie Clifford's Fossa side face a trip north to take on Castleisland Desmonds while Kilcummin host Milltown Castlemain in the last quarter-final.

The IFC relegation semi-finals will see Currow up against Glenbeigh/Glencar and Ballydonoghue host St Mary's.

In the PJFC quarter-finals, favourites Ballymacelligott host Ballyduff, while Dromid Pearses face Annascaul.

There is a local derby as Ardfert host neighbours Churchill. Last year's finalists Listry host Listowel Emmetts in the final quarter-final.

In the JPFC relegation semi-finals, Waterville face Keel while Castlegregory are up against Skellig Rangers.

In the JFC quarter-finals, Sneem/Derrynane face Cromane and St Michael's Foilmore face a long journey north to take on Tarbert.

Renard host Cordal while there is a north Kerry derby in store for Moyvane and Beale.

All games, bar the Club SFC relegation play-off, are slated for next weekend with details to be revealed on Monday.

Kerry Club SFC semi-finals

Spa v Dingle

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Kerry Club SFC relegation play-off

Kerins O'Rahillys v Na Gaeil

Kerry IFC quarter-finals

Glenflesk v Austin Stacks

Beaufort v Killarney Legion

Castleisland Desmonds v Fossa

Kilcummin v Milltown/Castlemaine

Kerry IFC relegation semi-finals

Currow v Glenbeigh/Glencar

Ballydonoghue v St Mary’s

Kerry JPFC quarter-finals

Ballymacelligott v Ballyduff

Dromid Pearses v Annascaul

Ardfert v Churchill

Listry v Listowel Emmets

Kerry JPFC relegation semi-finals

Waterville v Keel

Castlegregory v Skellig Rangers

Kerry JFC

Sneem/Derrynane v Cromane

Renard v Cordal

Tarbert v St Michael’s-Foilmore

Moyvane v Beale