Holders Kilruane face relegation fight, Toome, Kiladangan and Loughmore maintain runs

Tipperary SHC

Tipperary senior hurling champions last year, Kilruane McDonaghs are facing into a relegation battle to preserve their senior status following a third defeat in group two, losing 1-23 to 1-21 to Moycarkey-Borris at Dolla. Moycarkey had the fresh breeze behind them in the first half and were leading 0-7 to 0-5 when Kian O Kelly netted for Kilruane after 12 minutes. However, on the stroke of half-time Kyle Shelley goaled for Moycarkey for an interval advantage of 1-15 to 1-9. The sides were level 1-20 each after 53 minutes but Kilruane then had four points on the trot and looked winners. Moycarkey, however, rallied to win by two points in an exciting finish. Though it was not enough to secure a quarter-final spot.

Pat Molloy scored six points from halfback for Moycarkey with the Shelley brothers, Kyle and Rhys, and Kieran Cummins also to the fore. Willie Cleary hit 11 points for Kilruane, nine from frees, while Kian O Kelly bagged 1-1.

Toomevara’s third successive win, defeating last year’s intermediate champions, Roscrea 1-20 to 1-18, sends them through to the county quarter-finals as table toppers in Group 2. Alan Tynan’s goal after 13 minutes put Roscrea 1-3 to 0-1 ahead but a strong second quarter by Toome, out-pointing their rivals 11 to 5, saw them ahead 0-12 to 1-8 at half-time. Jack Delaney’s goal after 40 minutes for Toome put them 1-14 to 1-12 clear and they absorbed heavy Roscrea pressure to the finish, including a penalty effort after 55 minutes by Roscrea goalie Daryl Ryan which Toome goalie Rory Brislane turned over the bar, to finish with two points to spare.

The consolation for Roscrea is that they go through to the knock-out stages also, edging out Moycarkey-Borris on scoring difference, Moycarkey also having finished with three points. Jack Delaney with 1-3, was a key figure for Toome as were Andrew Ryan, Josh McCarthy and Kevin McCarthy. Luke Cashin hit nine points for Roscrea, all from frees.

Kiladangan’s 0-25 to 0-17 win over Clonouty-Rossmore means they top Group 4 and are through to the quarter-finals. Kiladangan were in control all the way in this game. hitting the last five points of the first half to lead 0-14 to 0-10 at the interval. Dan O Meara (3), Sean Hayes (3) and Billy Seymour (3) were their main marksmen with Cathal Bourke shooting five points from frees for Clonoulty. In the second half Clonoulty kept up the chase but, without a goal, did not threaten to overtake their rivals who scored the last four points of the game for a comfortable win.

Billy Seymour, Dan O Meara, Tadhg Gallagher and Sean Hayes were the key men for the winners while Cathal Bourke, John O Keeffe, Ciaran Quirke and Stephen Quinn were best for Clonoulty who now find themselves in the relegation battle, although they have qualified for a preliminary quarter-final also by virtue of their West title win.

Loughmore-Castleiney top Group 3 following their third straight win, defeating Upperchurch-Drombane by 2-15 to 0-17. Loughmore’s win was never in doubt. John McGrath’s penalty goal after 22 minutes put them 1-7 to 0-4 ahead and at the break they were 1-11 to 0-6 clear. A Liam McGrath goal for Loughmore immediately on resuming killed off Upperchurch’s chances of a second half rally. They spurned two goal chances that might have changed things and now find themselves in the relegation play-offs on scoring difference.

Ed Connolly, with four points from play, was Loughmore’s top man but the contributions of Noel McGrath, Brian McGrath, Tommy Maher and Ciaran McCormack were also noteworthy. Padraic Greene hit 10 points for Upperchurch, seven from placed balls, with Keith Ryan, and Paul Shanahan also prominent.