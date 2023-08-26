Newcastle West into last four, Monaleen, Kildimo Pallaskenry and Fr. Casey’s advance

Limerick SFC

The penultimate round of the Limerick SFC saw both groups take shape, with defending champions Newcastle West progressing directly to the last four. A 2-10 to 0-11 victory over Kildimo Pallaskenry helped Jimmy Lee’s men to advance, as a goal in either half proved decisive.

Their first came from wing-back Brian O’Sullivan while Iain Corbett netted the second from a penalty, which he won himself. It ended the 100% record for Kildimo Pallaskenry who are assured of their quarter-final place ahead of the final round. Peter Nash carried much of their threat while Cathal Downes chipped in with three points.

Also in Group 1, Fr. Casey’s assured themselves of a knock-out spot, with a 1-14 to 1-9 victory over St. Kieran’s. The Abbeyfeale men led 1-7 to 1-4 at the short whistle, despite conceding an early goal from Dylan Moloney. Their reply was decent and Daniel Daly found the net. Alan Daly pulled St. Kieran’s to within one but the experienced Martin Scannell chipped in with a number of scores to help them pull clear. Beaten in a semi-final last year, they face Kildimo Pallaskenry in their final group game, with both already in the final six.

Winless Oola and Claughaun clashed in Caherconlish. A fourth loss sees Claughaun in real peril ahead of their meeting with St. Kieran’s. Claughaun led 2-4 to 1-4 at half-time, against the breeze. Goals from a Tadhg Bennett penalty and Cian Graham sandwiched a powerful Dubhan O’Grady effort for Oola. The city outfit only managed three second-half points with Jack Downey kicking six at the other end. Both would finish with 14 men but Oola held on to seal a 1-11 to 2-7 success.

In Group 2, Monaleen cemented their place in the knockout stages in a seesaw clash with Ballysteen. The City side turned in a strong final 10 minutes to win out 1-17 to 1-11. Tied 0-6 each at half-time, the city side went six clear but Ballysteen pulled it back to level. Sub Paul O’Shaughnessy netted before Danny Neville levelled. A run of 1-4 to a single point saw Monaleen pull clear. Luke Murphy found the net, while Daniel Daly and sub Alan Nicholas were also on target.

Galtee Gaels and Na Piarsaigh played out a thrilling clash in Hospital. In a dramatic finish, a late square ball denied Tommie Childs a levelling goal, as the Caherdavin men edged through 2-10 to 0-13. Trailing 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time, the winners powered ten points clear by the three-quarter mark. Goals from John Moloney and Gordon Brown pushed them clear in a dominant period. Fourteen-man Gaels kicked the last seven points including six (five frees) from Bob Childs.

The final game in the group, between unbeaten Adare and struggling Ballylanders was postponed, following the passing of Shane English. His son, Jack is a key member of the Adare team. Shane was a masseuse with the Limerick senior hurling team in 2022.