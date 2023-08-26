Ephie Fitzgerald steps down as Waterford senior football manager

The Cork native, who previously manager the Cork ladies footballers, informed the county board that he will not be taking up the option of a third year in charge
STEPPING DOWN: Waterford senior football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has told the county board he is stepping down. File pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 10:22
TJ Galvin

Waterford senior football manager Ephie Fitzgerald is stepping down after informing the county board that he will not be taking up the option of a third year in charge.

The Cork native took over the role in 2021 from fellow Corkman Shane Ronayne and his side rattled Tipperary in the Munster SFC this year before losing narrowly.

They went on to lose all three games in the Tailteann Cup group stages.

Fitzgerald was previously in charge of the Cork ladies footballers and guided them to the 2016 All-Ireland title before initially stepping down in August 2019 following a loss to Dublin. 

He returned to the position that October and managed for another two seasons.

Fitzgerald won four All-Ireland club titles with Nemo Rangers as a player.

A statement released by Waterford GAA on Saturday morning said:

"Waterford GAA wish to announce that Ephie Fitzgerald has informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a third year as manager of the Waterford senior football team.

"All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Ephie and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford senior football team over the past two years and to the county U20 team over the past twelve months.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Ephie every success in his future endeavours.

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of new management teams for senior and U20 football."

Squashed calendar not helping Cork divisions, says Ger O'Sullivan

Squashed calendar not helping Cork divisions, says Ger O'Sullivan

