O’Connor reunited with camán that made history in All-Ireland

Amy O'Connor has admitted she was heartbroken to lose the hurley that made history for her in the All-Ireland camogie final - only to be reunited with it by special delivery.

The Cork captain scored a stunning second-half hat-trick, and 3-7 in total, during their big final win over Waterford at Croke Park.

She dropped her hurley in the celebrations and admitted she was 'gutted' that she couldn't find it when she went looking for it afterwards, eventually leaving the ground without it.

"But I had a message request from one of the Waterford selectors on Facebook a while after - and I don't really use Facebook that much but I happened to check in - and in fairness he posted my hurley to me, so I was very grateful for that," said O'Connor. "I was gutted I'd lost it but it came back to me in the end."

O'Connor's hurley was a wand that afternoon as everything she touched seemed to turn to gold. Her heroics were enough to earn her the PwC GPA Women's Player of the Month - Finals Award in camogie.

Asked how she felt in that period of less than three minutes at the start of the second-half when she blasted three goals, she said it was a rare feeling.

"In the zone is how I would probably describe it," she said. "I was totally unaware of my surroundings in terms of I was just focused on one thing. After the game, somebody said to me that I had scored the hat-trick and I genuinely didn't know that, I thought I had scored two.

"And that was again just because I was in the zone. I suppose that was because, as a group, as individuals, we let go of the outcome, let go of our own individual performances because we felt that was how we were going to perform as a team.

"And I think that really worked out for us. We put our own performances aside and just focused on what was best for the team. We had outstanding performances all over the pitch and that was just because we let go of the outcome."

O'Connor described it as 'a very challenging year with Cork'. Losing four games in a row at one stage - three of them against Galway - was only the half of it.

"We had the All-Stars controversy, the dual players controversy, the United for Equality campaign, so there was a lot going on," she said. "But our focus remained on the pitch at all times. Looking back now, at all of those different things that happened throughout the year, there are moments there where you're wondering, 'Is it meant to be for us at all?' But it was and I think we handled our business very well there."

Worryingly, for Cork's rivals, Matthew Twomey's group should be considerably stronger again in 2024. Ashling Thompson didn't actually start a Championship game this year following her return from a cruciate lay-off while three other players - Katie O'Mahony, Olivia McAllen and Ciara O'Sullivan - were sidelined with the same injury.

"Olivia is probably one of the biggest leaders we have in our dressing-room, she's going to do fantastic things with Cork," said O'Connor. "We brought in a couple of minors last year in Orlaith Cahalane, Aoife Healy. Orlaith is an exceptional talent, she was very unlucky not to start the final, and Aoife Healy, in my opinion, is the most effective player in the country.

"She'll never get the credit she deserves outside of our dressing-room but we really value her.

"So we're really excited for next year, we do believe we will be stronger. If you look at the age profile of our team, it's very young. Fiona Keating, Saoirse McCarthy, those players are very, very young."