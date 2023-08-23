Raymond Galligan named new Cavan football manager

Raymond Galligan is the new Cavan football manager, the county’s 2020 Ulster winning captain heading up a stellar sideline ticket that includes two-time All-Ireland winning Meath ladies manager Eamonn Murray, former Tyrone forward Stephen O’Neill, and four-time World Cross-Country silver medalist Catherina McKiernan.

Galligan, Cavan’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2015 and who wore that number one shirt as recently as their Tailteann Cup exit in-mid June, has been given a three-year term in the bainisteoir’s bib.