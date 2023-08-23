Raymond Galligan named new Cavan football manager

Raymond Galligan is the new Cavan football manager, the county’s 2020 Ulster winning captain heading up a stellar sideline ticket that includes two-time All-Ireland winning Meath ladies manager Eamonn Murray, former Tyrone forward Stephen O’Neill, and four-time World Cross-Country silver medalist Catherina McKiernan.
Galligan, Cavan’s first-choice goalkeeper since 2015 and who wore that number one shirt as recently as their Tailteann Cup exit in-mid June, has been given a three-year term in the bainisteoir’s bib.
James Burke, who was part of outgoing manager Mackey Graham’s set-up, will remain as head coach.
As mentioned, there are a whole host of standout names in Galligan's backroom team. Eamonn Murray, who brought the Meath women from the intermediate ranks to back-to-back senior All-Irelands, is the assistant manager.
Stephen O’Neill won three All-Irelands with Tyrone; he will serve as their forwards coach.
Cavan native McKiernan, a hugely decorated cross-country runner and marathoner, holds the title of life coach.
Former League of Ireland shot-stopper Gary Rogers is on board as goalkeeping coach. Ronan Flanagan, a former Cavan teammate of Galligan’s, is listed as the new player liaison officer.