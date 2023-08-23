Avondhu teach UCC a lesson to book place in Cork Premier SHC Divisions Colleges final

The Division side now face a quick turnaround with the final against Imokilly pencilled in for Saturday evening n Páirc Uí Rinn.
AVONDHU THROUGH: Avondhu's Jack Twomey and UCC's Conor McGoldrick tussle for the sliotar during the Cork Divisional / College Hurling Championship semi final at Mourneabbey. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 21:42
Therese O’Callaghan, Mourne Abbey

Avondhu 0-28 UCC 1-18

Avondhu continued their winning ways with a seven-point victory over UCC in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) semi-final at Mourne Abbey on Wednesday night.

They already showed good form emerging from the unseeded section with three wins from three, and while UCC were shorn of a few of their first choice players and their preparations were hindered as well, this was an impressive showing from Joe O’Brien’s team.

They face a quick turnaround with the final against Imokilly pencilled in for Saturday evening n Páirc Uí Rinn.

The north Cork division, with the wind in their favour, started as they meant to go on. Eoin Carey turned in an awesome first-half, the midfielder was the stand-out figure contributing seven points from play (eight overall). With the Avondhu defence on top, they were well on their way, 0-17 to 0-6 up at the interval.

Local man Ben Nyhan could have had a goal just before the short whistle but his effort whizzed wide of the right post.

A green flag upon the restart, after goalkeeper Cormac O’Mahony’s long-range free was batted away by Ian Butler, and Ronan Fox was on hand to find the net threatened to make a game of it.

However, Avondhu kept the scoreboard ticking over, seven points to one they outhit UCC to move 0-24 to 1-7 clear. Keeping a clean sheet at the back, Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon were also contributors of note.

UCC finished confidently striking the last six points, but the deal was already done.

Scorers for Avondhu: E Carey and S Condon (0-4 frees) (0-8 each), C O’Brien (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 sl), B Nyhan and J Magner (0-2 each), J Keating (0-1).

Scorers for UCC: R Fox (1-2), P Hynes and P McGarry (0-4 each), D Kearney (0-3 frees), D Healy, M Callanan, R McEvoy, K Egan and P Cullinane (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (KIlworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (KIlshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: J Fogarty (Harbour Rovers) for L Carey (half-time inj), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for B Buckley, C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Magner (both 47), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for E Carey (54), L Keating (Kildorrery) for W Condon (58).

UCC: (Cork unless stated) C O’Mahony (Ballygunner, Waterford); D Healy (Dungourney), S Kingston (Ballinora), S Moore (Carrickshock, Kilkenny); D Joyce (Castlemartyr), P Hartnett (Ahane, Limerick), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); S Daly (Randal Óg, Capt), R McEvoy (Lisdowney, Kilkenny); P Hynes (Shamrocks, Waterford), E Stokes (Doon, Limerick), P McGarry (St Mary’s, Tipperary); D Kearney (Cobh), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick), M Sheehan (Kilworth).

Subs: K Egan (Whitechurch) for S Daly (16 inj), S Henchion (Argideen Rangers) for M Sheehan (31 inj), M Callanan (Whitechurch) for E Stokes, P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for D Joyce (both 47), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for S Moore (51).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

