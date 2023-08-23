Avondhu teach UCC a lesson to book place in Cork Premier SHC Divisions Colleges final

Avondhu continued their winning ways with a seven-point victory over UCC in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges) semi-final at Mourne Abbey on Wednesday night.
They already showed good form emerging from the unseeded section with three wins from three, and while UCC were shorn of a few of their first choice players and their preparations were hindered as well, this was an impressive showing from Joe O’Brien’s team.
They face a quick turnaround with the final against Imokilly pencilled in for Saturday evening n Páirc Uí Rinn.
The north Cork division, with the wind in their favour, started as they meant to go on. Eoin Carey turned in an awesome first-half, the midfielder was the stand-out figure contributing seven points from play (eight overall). With the Avondhu defence on top, they were well on their way, 0-17 to 0-6 up at the interval.
Local man Ben Nyhan could have had a goal just before the short whistle but his effort whizzed wide of the right post.
A green flag upon the restart, after goalkeeper Cormac O’Mahony’s long-range free was batted away by Ian Butler, and Ronan Fox was on hand to find the net threatened to make a game of it.
However, Avondhu kept the scoreboard ticking over, seven points to one they outhit UCC to move 0-24 to 1-7 clear. Keeping a clean sheet at the back, Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon were also contributors of note.
UCC finished confidently striking the last six points, but the deal was already done.
E Carey and S Condon (0-4 frees) (0-8 each), C O’Brien (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 sl), B Nyhan and J Magner (0-2 each), J Keating (0-1).
R Fox (1-2), P Hynes and P McGarry (0-4 each), D Kearney (0-3 frees), D Healy, M Callanan, R McEvoy, K Egan and P Cullinane (0-1 each).
I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), L Carey (KIlworth); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (KIlshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), W Condon (Kilworth); J Magner (Killavullen), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).
J Fogarty (Harbour Rovers) for L Carey (half-time inj), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for B Buckley, C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Magner (both 47), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for E Carey (54), L Keating (Kildorrery) for W Condon (58).
(Cork unless stated) C O’Mahony (Ballygunner, Waterford); D Healy (Dungourney), S Kingston (Ballinora), S Moore (Carrickshock, Kilkenny); D Joyce (Castlemartyr), P Hartnett (Ahane, Limerick), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); S Daly (Randal Óg, Capt), R McEvoy (Lisdowney, Kilkenny); P Hynes (Shamrocks, Waterford), E Stokes (Doon, Limerick), P McGarry (St Mary’s, Tipperary); D Kearney (Cobh), R Fox (Ahane, Limerick), M Sheehan (Kilworth).
K Egan (Whitechurch) for S Daly (16 inj), S Henchion (Argideen Rangers) for M Sheehan (31 inj), M Callanan (Whitechurch) for E Stokes, P Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) for D Joyce (both 47), N Barrett (Clonakilty) for S Moore (51).
Simon Stokes (Tullylease).