Séamus Coleman tips Jim McGuinness to revive Donegal

Séamus Coleman has tipped prodigal son Jim McGuinness to revive the GAA fortunes of his native Donegal.

The man who guided the northerners to All-Ireland glory in 2012 is back at the helm for a second term following this week’s appointment and Coleman is intrigued to see how he blends the football experience gained since.

McGuinness worked at Celtic on player psychology before becoming assistant manager of their U20 team. He then took up a similar post at Beijing Sinobo Guoan before being headhunted for a standalone manager’s job with American second tier out Charlotte Independence.

He also aided Derry City’s underage squads and attained the top coaching certification on the UEFA Pro License through the FAI.

“Everyone in Donegal is delighted at his return,” said the Ireland and Everton captain.

“We know what he’s done before for Donegal and how he turned it around. The team he took over to what he ended up achieving was an incredible turnaround, to be completely honest.

“It will be interesting to see if he takes anything from his Pro License into his Gaelic management. I’ve met him a few times – he’s an impressive guy full of knowledge, very enthusiastic and a great person to listen to.”

Being asked to predict a reasonable return from Donegal’s 2024 stumped Coleman on a day packed with media queries.

“That’s put me under pressure!,” he joked.

“I think everyone will be expecting him to come in and win something straight away.

“Getting to an Ulster final, winning Ulster, to begin with would be great. I wouldn’t write them off to do anything else. He could do anything.”