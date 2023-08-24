Séamus Coleman tips Jim McGuinness to revive Donegal

“I’ve met him a few times – he’s an impressive guy full of knowledge, very enthusiastic and a great person to listen to,” said the Ireland and Everton captain.
Séamus Coleman tips Jim McGuinness to revive Donegal

DONEGAL DELIGHT: Séamus Coleman has tipped prodigal son Jim McGuinness to revive the GAA fortunes of his native Donegal. Pic Credit: ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 07:05
John Fallon

Séamus Coleman has tipped prodigal son Jim McGuinness to revive the GAA fortunes of his native Donegal.

The man who guided the northerners to All-Ireland glory in 2012 is back at the helm for a second term following this week’s appointment and Coleman is intrigued to see how he blends the football experience gained since.

McGuinness worked at Celtic on player psychology before becoming assistant manager of their U20 team. He then took up a similar post at Beijing Sinobo Guoan before being headhunted for a standalone manager’s job with American second tier out Charlotte Independence.

He also aided Derry City’s underage squads and attained the top coaching certification on the UEFA Pro License through the FAI.

“Everyone in Donegal is delighted at his return,” said the Ireland and Everton captain.

Read More

Tommy Martin: Thou art Jim McGuinness, and upon this rock we shall rebuild our church...

“We know what he’s done before for Donegal and how he turned it around. The team he took over to what he ended up achieving was an incredible turnaround, to be completely honest.

“It will be interesting to see if he takes anything from his Pro License into his Gaelic management. I’ve met him a few times – he’s an impressive guy full of knowledge, very enthusiastic and a great person to listen to.”

Being asked to predict a reasonable return from Donegal’s 2024 stumped Coleman on a day packed with media queries.

“That’s put me under pressure!,” he joked.

“I think everyone will be expecting him to come in and win something straight away.

“Getting to an Ulster final, winning Ulster, to begin with would be great. I wouldn’t write them off to do anything else. He could do anything.”

More in this section

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards Brendan Rogers: McGuinness return not really something for me to worry about
PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards Paul Mannion reaping the rewards from his memorable Dublin comeback
Avondhu teach UCC a lesson to book place in Cork Premier SHC Divisions Colleges final Avondhu teach UCC a lesson to book place in Cork Premier SHC Divisions Colleges final
Cavan v Armagh - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Raymond Galligan named new Cavan football manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd