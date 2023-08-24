Paul Mannion reaping the rewards from his memorable Dublin comeback

Paul Mannion enjoyed his 10 days in Valencia. He even saw the funny side of battling the elements in a tent in Waterford with a couple of Dublin team-mates, five days after lifting Sam.

But ask the All-Ireland final Man of the Match about the best part of the celebrations and he immediately points to day three.

The Kilmacud Crokes attacker is a seasoned All-Ireland celebrator at this stage so speaks from experience when he describes day three as typically memorable.

"It's probably when you can really settle and get together as a group," he explained of the All-Ireland winners' Tuesday club.

"There's a lot of formalities on the Sunday night and the day after. Then we'd a night to remember in a pub in town on the Tuesday, a bit of a sing-song with Damien Dempsey and Mundy and Roisin O. A bunch of musicians got together and it was a really, really special night."

Mannion knows his way around a guitar himself. Between himself and Eoin Murchan, who plays the piano, they flogged U2's 'All I Want Is You' to death.

"I think people are sick of listening to us both, cracking out the same tunes!" grimaced Mannion.

Dublin footballer Paul Mannion with his Player of the Month Finals award at the PwC offices in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Good times. And he has been named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month in Football - Finals too.

Nobody saw this coming for the 30-year-old who initially quit inter-county activity after the 2020 All-Ireland final and took two seasons out. It wasn't until last March, when he came on as a sub in the Round 7 league win over Louth, that he pulled on the blue again.

He'd been keeping his eye in in the meantime, driving Crokes to a series of county, provincial and All-Ireland wins, but in his own mind, his Dublin days were over.

"There were definitely times over the last couple of years where I felt a million miles away from this," he said of returning to the summit of football with Dublin.

"Just because of the head space I was in. I'd taken, how do we say it, a lot more of a relaxed attitude to diet and all that kind of stuff."

A couple of serious injuries - Mannion underwent knee surgery in early 2022 and ankle surgery last winter - only added to the distance he had to travel when he eventually resumed with Dublin.

"Earlier this year and over Christmas, I was still with Crokes at the time, recovering from injury, but I was in the (Dublin) WhatsApps and everything and I'd seen the amount of work they were doing and I knew then," he said. "I was thinking, 'Oh s**t, I have a lot of catching up to do'."

But he got there, eventually. In the run up to the All-Ireland quarter-final demolition of Mayo, he felt he was finally back.

He scored two points against Mayo, two more against Monaghan in the semi-final and five in the final. It's hardly a stretch to suggest that, without him, they may not be All-Ireland champions.

The good news for Dublin supporters is that Mannion is likely to stick around for 2024.

"At the moment, nothing has changed," he said with regard to his status as a Dublin player.

The hope is that if Mannion stays then Jack McCaffrey will go again too. Stephen Cluxton was the third player to return from retirement this year. There are question marks around the futures of Dean Rock, captain James McCarthy and several more too.

"It's kind of something you'd feel almost rude asking the lads about," said Mannion. "It's a very personal decision and I wouldn't be one to be going asking any of those people what are they doing."

If McCarthy goes, he could go as the reigning Footballer of the Year. Not a bad way to bow out.

"James is probably my favourite Dublin footballer of all time," said Mannion. "I'd love to see him get it, to be honest."